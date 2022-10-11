Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James

 File/TNS

ALBANY — New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards.

The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback Aug. 27 in Utica to take advantage of a loophole in the program — and to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in an era of printable weapons.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social