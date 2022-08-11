OLEAN — Almost five dozen agencies, businesses and groups are gearing up for the second StrOlean of the summer on Saturday.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host the second exhibition of the year from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with visitors welcome to saunter, amble, wander, walk North Union Street; and enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages.
“This edition has 57 vendors signed up – the breakdown is 17 activities, 12 food and 28 retail/info vendors,” reported Erica Dreher, member services manager for the Chamber. Although the name states StrOlean, the Chamber’s market area includes Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills in addition to Olean.
New this year will be the Taste of StrOlean, a reworked version of the long-running Taste of Olean event. The event will allow visitors to try small “taste”-sized specialties, but this time by visiting the businesses directly instead of concentrating in one location.
“Yes, restaurants/food trucks have always been a part of the StrOlean events; however, we tossed in the Taste segment with a twist — you go to each restaurant,” added Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, noting 10 restaurants will participate from noon to 5 p.m. “We didn’t do the whole StrOlean timeframe as we didn’t want to interfere with the restaurants dinner crowds so we are giving tasters five hours – similar to the former stand along event.”
Participating restaurants and their special Taste menus include:
- AnnMarie's Baklava: traditional and flavored baklava, as well as taste tests of additional flavors: Key lime, raspberry, orange cream, pina colada, smores, cookies & cream AND delish Graham Crack!
- The Pig Out Place: Sloppy Nachos, Pulled Pork Slider w/ slaw and Sloppy Dawg
- Hungry Burro: Mexican Delicioso Tostado, Mexican Breakfast
- Village Green: Fish Taco, White Chicken Cajun Slice
- HammerBack Bar: Buffalo Mac & Cheese, Goodtimes HomeMade Pizza Slice, Texas Hot
- Napoli Pizza: Steak Alfredo
- Old Library Restaurant: Sausage w/peppers and onions, Salmon Slider w/ Lemon Dill Aioli, Greek Chicken Kabob, Creme Brulee
- Randy’s Fireside: Brads Slider
- Four Mile Brewing Co.: South Strolean Nachos, Chicken Philly Sandwich
- Angee's Restaurant: Sausage with peppers and onions and Strawberry Shortcakes.
ALONG WITH THE TASTE will be a number of other presenting groups, Chamber officials said. Some of the groups and activities include:
- Meet the Dance Arts teachers, check out the dance demos, take on their obstacle course.
- Information and community outreach on the new Olean Academy charter school.
- Quick Artsmobile — Summer Reading Theme, Oceans of Possibility; activities include aquatic sensory spheres, DIY wooden sea turtles, sand art and lighthouse wind chimes.
- Information table for Venture Forthe, Alzheimer's Association and Woodside Music Festival; Duck Game for kids to win a prize.
- Participants will build their own paper rocket at the Challenger Learning Center.
- Aquaria Salon will offer massage, aromatherapy Chakra journeys and hair feathers and tinsel.
- Info booth on preparing for retirement, The Unexpected Life Insurance and Saving for Education with Edward Jones' Patrick Hollenbeck.
- Take a stroll through The Hub, Olean's new co-working space that is ready to launch; come enjoy this mini-open house.
- Every hour, on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Salvation Army will present a story geared toward children ages 2-12. The stories will be about kindness, God's love, loving our neighbors, etc. They will also have take-homes on the stories’ themes. In between story times, they will be giving out cold water and offering to pray with people.
- Come check out Beat City, Open Mic, Rhythm Kids and Swords of a Joker.
- Free day pass for Eade 24/7 during StrOlean, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Walkers/wheelchairs to borrow through the Medical Loan Closet in Lincoln Park.
- Free education materials for Lead/Healthy Neighborhood Programs.
- Genesis House will have entertainment for the whole family at Lincoln Park.
A complete list of all activities, events, and vendors will be posted online by noon today at www.oleanny.com, as well as on the Chamber’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
“GOACC is committed to the well-being of our employees, attendees and vendors. We are dedicated to supporting the local communities in which our events are held,” added Yanetsko. “StrOlean is a collaboration of many events being promoted by the Chamber. We ask that if you do not feel well, that you stay away from the activities.”
The third StrOlean of the year will be Oct. 8. Already scheduled for the Fall edition is a Wine Walk organized by Directions in Independent Living and Dog Retriever Training with Andy and Jim. For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.