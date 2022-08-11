Sights from StrOlean

The first of three StrOlean events of the year was held June 3.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Almost five dozen agencies, businesses and groups are gearing up for the second StrOlean of the summer on Saturday.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host the second exhibition of the year from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with visitors welcome to saunter, amble, wander, walk North Union Street; and enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages.

