OLEAN — The Laine Business Accelerator is now accepting applications for its second annual program.
Applications open today and are available at www. lainebusinessaccelerator.com and will be accepted through July 15. For 2022, there will be $50,000 in funding to be distributed to participants, with the aim to select up to 10 businesses to participate in the program.
The second session follows up the program’s successful launch in 2021, organizers said, when more than 40 applicants vied for a total of $35,000 in funding, business counseling and the opportunity to turn their business dreams into reality.
Bob Forness, executive director of the Olean Business Development Corp., told the Times Herald that the nonprofit hopes to get applicants from around the greater Olean area and outlying communities — even those who hope to relocate to Olean.
In 2021, five firms shared the funds, with $15,000 to Date’d Nutrition, and $5,000 to each Deon Gayton’s Go To Meals; Hi-Y Farms of Little Valley, owned by the Golley family, to market industrial hemp; Studio 4 East of Allegany, owned by Mark Riordan and Kara Fortuna, to expand the recently-acquired business; and Paragon Behavioral Health Services, owned by Kryn McClain, DHA, LPC and Paulina Colonna, LMFT, to expand into the Olean area from Pennsylvania.
“All five have done really well after participating,” he said, with all noting expansion thanks to the program. “Our goal is to have 100 good applicants” in 2022.
This year, Forness said all participants will share the same amount, rather than competing for a top prize at the end-of-session public showcase, in order to continue fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared growth opportunities.
The program is named after Erick Laine, former CEO of Cutco Corporation, and invites new and growing companies to seek funding as well as a 13-week program to work “on” their business, Forness said, “rather than working ‘in’ their business.”
The program begins in September and ends in December with a showcase for the public. The date and location have not been set.
Assisting in crafting individual plans for the businesses will be area business leaders, local entrepreneurs and faculty from Jamestown Community College, St. Bonaventure University, and SBU’s Innovation Center.
“Who hasn’t had an idea for a business, but either lacked the business background or the start-up financing to give it a go,” said Tom Cullen, director of the Innovation Center. “This program empowers new and growing businesses to have experts review those ideas, get valuable feedback and, if they are selected, gain access to world-class advice and insight, as well as the opportunity to network with the other finalists, to make a final presentation at the community showcase event, receive seed funding grow their business and to work on their business for 13 weeks rather than simply working in their business.”
Forness, echoed Cullen’s remarks.
“The creativity and ingenuity displayed by last year’s entrants was phenomenal and impressive,” he said. “We had businesses wanting to accelerate their growth in hemp harvesting and product development, a food business that based all of its products on the healthy aspect of dates, a mental health counseling service that has been much needed throughout the pandemic, a recently-acquired but long standing clothing design and production business, and a meal service looking to expand well beyond our geographic area. We are very much looking forward to the ideas and plans that will be generated from this competition.”
For more information one may also call 701-4009.