OLEAN — A second victim in a Friday night accident on Barnum Road that killed two teenagers has been identified.
An obituary identified the second person killed as Logan C. Redeye, 18, of Limestone. He was a recent graduate of Elm Street Academy in Cuba and had attended Allegany-Limestone High School.
Jordan M. Hardy, 18, of Derrick City, Pa., and Limestone was also killed in the accident. Hardy was a recent graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. and that a single vehicle was involved. Two juveniles were transported to Olean General Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Details of the rollover accident — including the identity of the driver and the circumstances leading to the crash — have not been released. The identities of the two minors in the vehicle who were injured were not released.