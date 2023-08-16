Second annual Heroic Heath Ride of Hope fundraiser Aug. 26

The second annual Heroic Heath Ride of Hope dice run will leave Allegany American Legion Post 892 at 11 a.m. Aug. 26, led by the Legion Riders.
The fundraiser, named after Janet Moshier’s 7-year-old grandson Heath Pittman, raised more than $5,700 last year for Courage of Carley, a Roswell Park Cancer Center pediatric cancer research fund.
Moshier, of Olean, hopes to exceed last year’s donations for four Western New York nonprofits that support pediatric cancer patients and their families through Shine Gold for Kids, run by Kate Glaser of Hope Rises in Buffalo.
The organizations are:
• Kaely’s Kindness, which provides acts of kindness to teenage girls with cancer by assisting them with their emotional, physical and practical needs.
• Kevin Guest House, which provides housing for families of hospitalized children so patients and caregivers can focus on their health.
• The Mathew Foster Foundation, which assists Western New York families of children with cancer.
• Sophia the Fierce, which gifts outdoor experiences like camping and weekend getaways to families fighting pediatric cancer.
Moshier said registration for the dice run will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Allegany American Legion, with participants on motorcycles or other vehicles, leaving at 11 o’clock.
“Last year we concentrated on raising funds for research through Roswell’s Courage of Carley Fund,” Moshier said. “This year we are focusing on cancer patient and family services.”
Heath was diagnosed with cancer when he was 4, Moshier said of her grandson. “He’s 7 now and has been cancer-free for two years.”
He’s a third-grade student at Portville Elementary School. His parents are Jillion Pittman and Joseph Perkins.
Heath’s biggest concern right now is fracturing his leg bones, Moshier said, as the chemo and radiation left his leg bones somewhat brittle.
“He continues to be monitored every four months with MRIs, labs and x-rays,” Moshier said of her grandson. “He visits the orthopedic oncologist yearly to monitor bone growth and the leg which he struggles with repeated fractures. He is progressing well in OT,” she added.
“It’s a way to start giving back,” Moshier said of the Heroic Heath Ride of Hope. She indicated this won’t be the last one.
Through the efforts of Hope Rising, Heath last month met Josh Allen at a home in Buffalo along with several other children who are battling or have battled pediatric cancer.
“Our fundraiser will lead into Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September,” Moshier said.
Moshier shared some facts about pediatric cancer:
• A child’s cancer affects their entire family and is a source of chronic stress for a sick child, as well as for their parents and siblings. It deprives them of the feeling of security; introduces uncertainty, fear, and anxiety; and destabilizes their life.
• Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in American children under age 19.
• One out of six children with cancer do not survive five years.
• For those who survive, 62.3% will also endure chronic health conditions from the toxic side effects of cancer treatment. Included with this is secondary cancers from the treatment itself and other life-threatening illnesses such as heart disease, lung damage, infertility, chronic hepatitis, alterations in growth and development, impaired cognitive abilities, and psycho-social impact.
• The drugs used for pediatric cancer patients were originally approved only for adult use.
• Only six new drugs have been developed and approved for pediatric cancer in the last 30 years.
Besides the dice run, there will be baskets to raffle off, a chicken barbecue at 4 p.m. that is open to the public and artist Eric Jones will be drawing caricatures from 2 to 4 p.m.
There are a large number of sponsors as well, Moshier said, including: Allegany American Legion, Superior Propane, The Other Place, Claudia Attard-Keary Real Estate, Nate Smith, IBEW Local 1249, J.D. Northrup, Portville Fire Department, Acme Business Machines, Duggan & Duggan General Contractors, Kinley Corp., State King, Kel-Kur Electric. and Laborers Union Local 621.
Those not participating in the dice run portion of the fundraiser may make donations at the door, Moshier said. The dice run will be held rain or shine.
For more information, email Moshier at janetsmoshier95@gmail.com. or call (716) 969-1249.