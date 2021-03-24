BRADFORD, Pa. — The Securities and Exchange Commission insists that attorney Sean Hvizdzak had more involvement than originally thought in an alleged cryptocurrency hedge fund scheme that came to light last year.
In an amended complaint filed in federal court last week, the SEC’s attorneys said new information found during the discovery phase of the case revealed that Hvizdzak “aided and abetted the violations of the federal securities law alleged in the complaint.”
The SEC narrative of the case had been that, while Hvizdzak, 34, was a part owner of High Street Capital, his brother Shane, 32, was the primary actor in the alleged fraud scheme.
In June of 2020, the SEC filed a complaint against Sean Hvizdzak of St. Marys, Shane Hvizdzak of Bradford and High Street Capital. The complaint alleged the two owned High Street Capital in Bradford, that they allegedly took money from investors, said it was being invested in digital assets and fabricated statements saying the investments were earning huge returns.
However, the SEC alleges the brothers took millions from investors, put it in their personal accounts and then moved it outside the United States. Some of the funds were put in untraceable digital accounts, the SEC says.
An updated SEC complaint indicates the amount of funds the brothers alleged bilked from investors was $31 million, of which $7 million has been recovered. The original complaint had estimated $26 million was missing.
In a 34-page filing, attorneys with the SEC spelled out the alleged conspiracy, and further detailed Sean Hvizdzak’s role. The original complaint filed in June 2020 had noted that while the hedge fund was in both men’s names, it appeared to be operated mostly by Shane Hvizdzak.
In a response filed in October to the original complaint, Sean Hvizdzak said he resigned from the hedge fund and encouraged his brother to pay back investors when he saw what was happening, the response indicated. He claimed there was no “giant securities fraud or Ponzi scheme… and certainly none that was knowingly or intentionally perpetrated by Sean Hvizdzak,” the response noted.
However, in the amended filing, the SEC tells a far different story.
Both brothers allegedly diverted investors’ funds meant for their hedge fund into their personal accounts, lied to CNB Bank when questioned about the activity in a non-hedge fund account, directed investors to deposit funds into their personal accounts and misappropriated the money, the filing indicated.
More than $26 million — or more than 80% — of investors’ funds were allegedly misappropriated. The filing noted that Sean Hvizdzak had written checks to himself and his brother from the accounts where the investors’ money had been sent, and used the money for their personal investments.
At times, the brothers used new investors’ money to pay out dividends to older investors.
On May 5, Sean Hvizdzak “recognized that (a non-fund account) had recently received fund investor money.” However, he still authorized payment of a credit card used for expenses related to building Shane Hvizdzak’s home on High Street, the complaint stated.
The brothers frequently discussed the hedge fund, and the SEC alleged that Sean Hvizdzak “knew or was reckless in not knowing that Shane was fraudulently soliciting investors and diverting fund assets to personal accounts” at least by March 23, 2020. On that day, the SEC alleged, Sean Hvizdzak told another representative of the fund that he had concerns about what was occurring in the hedge fund. He acknowledged that his brother had lied to investors about the audits on the fund in this communication, too, the complaint alleged.
Despite knowing that financial statements regarding the hedge fund were fabricated, Sean Hvizdzak continued to facilitate the process for investors to join the fund, the complaint stated.
The SEC cited text messages between the brothers, as well, in which the two conspired to hide fund losses from an investment advisor.
When contacted for comment, Sean Hvizdzak’s attorney David Berardinelli of Pittsburgh said, “We will file an Answer to the Amended Complaint in a few weeks and we will let that document serve as our response.”
Shane Hvizdzak’s attorney, Efram Grail of Pittsburgh, said he was still reviewing the amended complaint.