COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The investigation into a Galeton woman’s death led law enforcement officers to search a Ulysses property.
Several departments are involved in the ongoing investigation into the death of Kathleen Marie Stirnaman, 29, the Sweden Township Police Department reported on social media.
The police department and ambulance personnel were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. Thursday to 23 Rush Creek Lane, Ulysses, for a report of a medical issue. At the scene, first responders found Stirnaman deceased.
Stirnaman had been staying at the address at the time of her death, police indicated.
On Thursday evening, the East Drug Task Force, the Potter County district attorney’s office detective and the Galeton and Shinglehouse police departments helped the Sweden Township department execute a search warrant in Ulysses.
Police did not say what property they searched or what, if anything, they found.
Completion of the investigation is pending autopsy and toxicology reports, officials said. The did not say whether charges are pending in relatation to the investigation.
Agencies that have assisted in the ongoing investigation include Coudersport-based state police, the probation departments of Potter and Tioga counties, Deputy Coroner Ken Wingo, the East Drug Task Force and Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson.
Sweden Township police offered their condolences to Stirnaman’s family and asked that anyone with information contact the police department or call the Potter County 911 Center.