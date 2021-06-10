COLESVILLE (AP) — Police were searching Thursday for a man they say shot a state trooper during a welfare check in the Binghamton area.
Trooper Becky Seager was shot in her hip area Wednesday night while working with Broome County sheriff’s deputies checking on the welfare of a person in Colesville, about a dozen miles east of Binghamton, according to state police.
Police said her injuries were not life-threatening and that she was at a local hospital Thursday morning.
Local schools switched to remote learning as police from multiple agencies searched the area for suspect Jason D. Johnson, 34, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police said they exchanged gunfire with Johnson before he fled from the scene.
They said he may be driving a blue Ford pickup truck.