Scordo, Schena win annual OHS Poetry Out Loud competition

OLEAN — Two Olean High School students will soon compete with students from across Western New York to see who is the best and reciting the likes of Dickinson, Frost and Hughes.
On Wednesday, six students stood on the Olean High School auditorium stage to recite poetry in front of fellow students, teachers and community members as part of the annual National Poetry Out Loud competition.
The school-level contest winners were sophomore Rose Scordo and junior Lily Schena.
“One of the most valuable outcomes of the competition is that it gives the students an authentic sense of accomplishment that they have been able to select poetry that is meaningful to them and to share it with others,” said Marie Rakus, English department co-chair.
Students memorize and recite two poems of their choice at the in-person school competition, Rakus explained. The competition encourages the students to use a public speaking experience to share their appreciation for poetry.
“The students’ goals are to present the poems accurately and with appropriate expression,” she said. “They should show their understanding of the poems through their presentations.”
In the next stage, Scordo and Schena will submit videos of their recitations for the regional competition normally held in Buffalo. This year that competition, as well as the state competition, are virtual due to COVID-19.
“I think it’ll be a great experience to go to regionals and see all the people who won their Poetry Out Loud contest and to hear a bunch of different poems,” said Scordo, who placed first Wednesday.
Scordo recited “The Albatross” by Kate Bass in the first round and “Insomnia” by Dante Gabriel Rossetti in the second round.
“I liked that they had emotion to them, and they both had a story that I could attach to,” she explained about her poem choices.
“I’m very excited, but I’m nervous at the same time, but the things that scare me are the most exciting,” said Schena, who placed second. “It’ll be a good experience to meet other kids and listen to them.”
Schena recited “Early Affection” by George Moses Horton in the first round and “Happy Ideas” by Mary Szybist in the second round.
“I wanted to pick an original poem and a contemporary one so I could have one on either end of the spectrum,” she said of her selections.
Other students who participated this year were Matt Graves, Riti Anumalasetty, Jack DeRose and Rosie Oliphant. The judges were Sandra Mulryan, Lesley Patrone and Katie Ralston.
“We have judges from the community who are involved in local theater, so they are able to evaluate the contestants and, more importantly, appreciate the students’ talents,” Rakus said.
Rakus said the high school’s English department has been coordinating the annual competition for several years, and they’ve especially enjoyed having students compete throughout their high school careers.
“We are glad to be able to have the competition on the OHS auditorium stage again this year,” she added.
The top two finishers of the regional competition will advance to the New York state finals and, ultimately, to the National Poetry Out Loud competition later this spring.
Poetry Out Loud is funded by the Poetry Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts.