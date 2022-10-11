SCIO — Members of the Allegany County Ladies Firemen’s Auxiliary and firefighters recognized the service of Cathy Farwell this past weekend.
As a Scio school district bus driver and computer teacher, an emergency medical technician for 27 years, a 38-year member of the firemen’s auxiliary, the first woman to become a Scio firefighter, 16-years of service in the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, first female first assistant chief, and two years as president of the Allegany County Firemen’s Association, Farwell has had a varied and active life serving her community.
But Saturday night she told those honoring her, “This is like the nicest thing anybody has ever done for me, and I just want to thank you all. If I had to take this journey with any fire department, I’m happy that it was with the Scio fire department. They are a bunch of good guys.”
Farwell was also honored with a proclamation from New York state, witnessed by Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay.
Tina Dailey, president of the Allegany Auxiliary, read the proclamation, “Whereas, a great state is only as great as those persons who give exemplary service to their community whether through participation in voluntary programs, through unique personal achievement in their professional or other endeavors, individual acts of heroism, or simply through a lifetime of good citizenship and,
“Whereas, such service which is truly the life blood of the community and the state, so often goes unrecognized and unrewarded therefore be it,
“Resolved that as a duly elected member of the New York State Senate, I recognize that in Cathy Farwell’s 38 years of service to the Allegany County Auxiliary we have an outstanding citizen, one who is worthy of the esteem of both the community and the great State of New York.”
Following the reading of the proclamation, Scio Fire Chief Pete Farwell commented, “I just want to thank you ladies. If we didn't have you ladies around, I don't know what we would do. The days of volunteerism is done and I want to thank you ladies because if it weren’t for you, we would starve.”
The dinner in the Scio Community Center next to the firehall was catered by Mike’s On The Corner and a specialty cake for Farwell featured a Scio fire truck.
Before dessert was served, Dailey honored another long-time member of the auxiliary for her service, saying that due to the last two years with the COVID-19 epidemic they were unable to present a pin, recognizing Lisa Curry for her 40 years of service.
It was also noted that in 2023, the Scio Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 200th anniversary.