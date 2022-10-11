SCIO — Members of the Allegany County Ladies Firemen’s Auxiliary and firefighters recognized the service of Cathy Farwell this past weekend.

As a Scio school district bus driver and computer teacher, an emergency medical technician for 27 years, a 38-year member of the firemen’s auxiliary, the first woman to become a Scio firefighter, 16-years of service in the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, first female first assistant chief, and two years as president of the Allegany County Firemen’s Association, Farwell has had a varied and active life serving her community.

