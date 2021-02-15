CAMILLUS — In his first public comments since Saturday’s impeachment vote, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer again asserted former President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“Make no mistake about it. The person who incited this was Donald J. Trump,” Schumer, D-N.Y., was quoted as saying on Monday by syracuse.com.
“And I believe he deserved to be impeached and he should have been convicted,” Schumer added. “If you don’t believe me, you can ask Mitch McConnell.”
Schumer, in his first visit to Upstate New York since becoming the leader of the U.S. Senate, did not take questions about the failed impeachment effort or McConnell, the Republican Senate minority leader from Kentucky.
On Saturday, McConnell and 42 other Republican senators voted against convicting Trump, ending the former president’s second impeachment trial in a second acquittal.
After the vote, McConnell again said Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 riot.
“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” McConnell said, adding the president’s false statements about a stolen election created an atmosphere that led to the violence and destruction on Jan. 6.
But McConnell said he voted against conviction because he believes it’s unconstitutional to impeach a former president.
Schumer said Monday he was disappointed in the votes by those 43 Republicans.
“I salute the seven Republican senators who convicted,” Schumer said. “This was the most despicable act that any president has ever done.”
The final vote was 57 to 43. It takes 67 votes in the Senate to convict on articles of impeachment.
Schumer said he believed the majority of Americans believe Trump was guilty of inciting the riot and failing to stem the escalating violence. Schumer said the impeachment trial brought new details from the attack to light, and that will help diminish the fervor for additional protests and insurrections.
“What the president did was awful,” Schumer said. “I believe that Americans will see this kind of support fade over the next several months.”
After Saturday's Senate vote, Schumer urged Americans to reject the twice-impeached Trump at the ballot box if he runs for office again — as Trump hinted he may have a continued future in public life.
After his acquittal, Trump called the trial "another phase in the greatest witch hunt in American history."
New York's senators, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Schumer, joined their fellow Democrats and seven Republicans who voted in favor of convicting Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
"I'm gutted that the truth held no weight with too many of my Republican colleagues," Gillibrand said in a statement. "We owed it to the American people and to the murdered and wounded Capitol Police officers to hold President Trump accountable. At the very least, we have left an irrefutable record of President Trump's shameful actions."
HELP FOR RESTAURANTS
Schumer said Monday that restaurants and small restaurant chains would be eligible for money to pay rent, insurance, payroll and other expenses under a $25 billion proposal that’s part of the massive COVID-19 relief package in Congress.
The restaurant money has bipartisan support, said Schumer, who was in Camillus to talk about the plan. It would also help bars, brewpubs, taprooms, caterers and other food service or drinking establishments.
“I know what restaurants go through,” said Schumer, adding that his father was once a struggling small business owner. “I know the struggle.”
The proposal would build on the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which helped businesses such as restaurants pay employees during the early months of the pandemic. But that system didn’t allow restaurant owners to use the money to make mortgage payments, utilities or other bills.
This new infusion would expand those eligible expenses, Schumer said today, to include mortgage payments, costs for setting up outdoor dining, and maintenance. It would also cover cleaning supplies and expenses incurred to make improvements to stem the spread of the virus.
“That flexibility is going to be really great for the business,” said Michele Roesch, owner of the Brasserie Bar and Bistro, where Schumer spoke. Her restaurant has been open for five years.
“Five years of sweat and worry and pain and work,” Schumer said. “And joy.”
Schumer said qualifying restaurants could get up to $5 million in help. Restaurant groups with 20 or fewer locations would also qualify for up to $10 million. It’s not for large-scale chains, he said.
Restaurants could apply for costs incurred from Feb. 15, 2020 through the end of 2021, under the current proposal.
While the restaurant aid package has bipartisan support, members of Congress are still negotiating with each other and the White House about the entire $1.9 trillion package. Schumer said he expects a final vote on the overall package in early March.