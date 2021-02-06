U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer sent a blistering letter to Siemens Energy CEOs over the company’s decision to end manufacturing at its Olean plant and cut more than 500 jobs.
In the days leading up to Tuesday’s announcement, company officials refused to confirm to Schumer, D-N.Y., that the Olean plant was in the global company’s crosshairs.
Weeks before the layoffs were announced, there were local rumors of layoffs at Siemens due to the state of the worldwide oil and gas industries.
Schumer called company officials to inquire about the layoff rumors, but got no answers until the company announced its layoffs Tuesday morning.
“This is a callous and short-sighted decision by Siemens Energy, who has proven yet again that they’re willing to put their shareholders’ interests above their loyal, dedicated and hardworking employees and the New York communities in which they live,” Schumer wrote.
Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, told reporters during a first-quarter financials conference call Tuesday that 7,800 layoffs around the world will be part of an effort to make the company more competitive in its Power and Gas division — with 1,700 layoffs in the U.S. and another 3,000 in Germany.
“This is a very painful decision into areas which have supported our core business for a very long time in the past,” Bruch said.
Schumer said Dresser-Rand was always a cornerstone of the Southern Tier community, but since its acquisition by Siemens, “nothing but charades and uncertainly have followed.
The top-ranking U.S. senator said, “I’m upset not just about the hundreds of jobs lost and families impacted in the midst of a pandemic, but their complete unwillingness to work with me, my office or any government entity in advance of this decision.
“The United Steel Workers and the additional administrative staff deserved better from their employer.”
In his letter Friday to Bruch and Siemens Energy USA CEO Steven Conner, Schumer questioned whether the move was part of a long-term plan to put shareholders’ interests before that of workers and communities.
At the time of the last round of layoffs, which included operations in Wellsville, Schumer said he asked company officials “for transparency, honesty, and a chance to help prevent the future reduction of a dedicated, successful, and largely union workforce.”
Schumer said, “I was given assurances from Siemens that this would be standard practice going forward.”
Now, Siemens has moved forward with another round of job cuts “without meaningfully engaging local, state and federal officials for assistance or to devise alternate actions to mitigate or avoid the job loss,” Schumer said. “Siemens also left the union and its workers in the dark rather than to work with them on a path forward that would protect as many jobs as possible. This represents a complete disregard for the assurances made previously by then-CEO Lisa Davis.”
Siemens has failed in its corporate responsibility, the senator said. “Siemens has not provided adequate notice to me, the community, and worse, its employees.”
The eventual loss of 535 jobs at the Olean Siemens plant, including 350 union jobs, is devastating to the Olean area and not a new trend in Siemens’ treatment of operations in Upstate New York. Since its takeover of Dresser-Rand in 2015, Schumer said, Siemens has laid off more than 40,000 workers, axing nearly 1,200 jobs in New York.
Schumer said those layoffs have occurred despite Siemens’ promises to him to keep their employees and even expand its footprint in New York, “and despite the reported $544 million immediate tax windfall the company received from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) for what we were told would incentivize job creation.”
Schumer pointed out Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser praised the tax overhaul, saying it would be a “net positive for job creation” and stated that, “There is a very, very good chance that a lot of jobs are being created because the companies have more money to spend on innovation and growth.”
Schumer said, “Instead of following through on its promises to invest in its U.S. workforce, Siemens instead launched a massive multi-billion dollar stock buyback program to reward investors at the expense of workers. Since 2018, Siemens has spent over $2.4 billion Euros buying back 28.5 million of its own shares. Siemens Energy, after spinning off from its parent company last September, has also spent another 306 million euros buying back its own stock.”
Schumer’s letter to Siemens executives included several questions — including whether further job cuts are expected, how many jobs will remain in New York following 2022 and whether Siemens would honor labor contracts through 2023?
Schumer also sought details of all tax credits Siemens has received, benefits received through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as the CARES Act and an accounting of all current federal contracts it holds.
The senator also sought information on training and assistance laid off workers will receive, as well as whether Siemens sites like Olean and Painted Post could be employed in a Siemens subsidiary’s thriving renewable energy business.
Schumer also wants to know if services previously performed by workers whose jobs will be eliminated will now be performed by independent contractors, subcontracted out or sent overseas.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, R-N.Y., called the job cuts devastating, especially when rural communities have already been hit hard by the economic crisis.
“Creating good paying jobs in manufacturing and renewable energy will be key to preventing the widespread job cuts that have hit Western New York and ensuring highly skilled workers are able to keep their jobs,” she said.