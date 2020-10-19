WASHINGTON (TNS) — In 1993, then U.S. Rep. Charles E. Schumer was two years into a fight to regulate handgun purchases and facing stiff opposition from the National Rifle Association.
He turned for help to a giant of the U.S. Senate and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Joe Biden.
Schumer, D-N.Y., asked Biden to help him push reluctant House members toward yes votes on what would become the landmark Brady Bill.
"He would persuade them that they could vote for this bill and it was the right thing to do and how to handle it and how to talk to some of the people in their districts who might not have been friendly to that," remembered Schumer, now the Senate minority leader, during a recent interview. "He was very good at that."
Through their efforts, the Brady Bill — which imposed a waiting period on the purchase of handguns and established the federal framework for firearms background checks — was approved by the House and Senate in November 1993 and signed into law.
The experience kicked off a close relationship between Schumer and Biden working on criminal justice, health and economic issues at the U.S. Capitol, the foundation for a partnership that continues today as Biden campaigns for president and Schumer orchestrates a battle to seize control of the Senate.
"That's how we really got to know each other, bonded over those kinds of bills," Schumer said, referring to the Brady Bill, as well as the 1994 assault weapons ban.
Schumer was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998 and Schumer and Biden served together in that body for 10 years, before Biden was selected as former President Barack Obama's vice presidential running mate. When Schumer joined the Senate, the pair served on the Senate Judiciary Committee together, continuing work on issues like crime, guns and government surveillance.
Later, when Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017, he and Schumer worked closely on passage of the Affordable Care Act and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform bill, said former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., a close friend of Biden's.
"In the Obama administration, Joe Biden was the go-to guy between the White House and the Senate, and even the House. When there was an issue that came up that needed resolving, it would be Joe Biden. And who would be the one or two people he would talk to right off the bat? Chuck Schumer," Dodd said. "I think they've had a very strong relationship."
Former Senate staff who worked for Schumer and the Judiciary Committee did not remember the two lawmakers as buddies, but recalled their successful collaboration on legislation. Schumer was focused on moving political issues forward and building coalitions, staff said. Biden, by contrast, had a larger focus on the substance of legislation and a keen eye for the details of a bill, staff said.
"He would spend a great deal of time immersing himself in the subject," said Michael Gerhardt, professor of law at the University of North Carolina, who previously served as special counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Biden cared a lot about keeping everyone together. He tried to have bipartisanship as much as possible. Biden also was not as interested in coordinating Democrats all on the same page."
By the 1990s and 2000s, when Biden and Schumer worked on Senate Judiciary bills like the Brady Bill and Violence Against Women Act, Biden was an elder statesman, who had served in the Senate since 1973. He was a vestige of an earlier time of less partisanship and more friendships across the aisle.
Carol Kellermann, Schumer's chief of staff from 1990 to 1992, recalled attending an important strategy meeting between Schumer and Biden on the Brady Bill in Biden's hideaway — a secret unmarked office in the Capitol. The phone rang and Biden answered.
"He said Carol 'It's for you.' It was a call from my daughter's school," Kellermann said. "He said, 'You better take this. Family is more important than anything.'"
Biden has also remained consistent, along with Schumer, in his respect for the Senate as an institution.
"They're both creatures of the Senate and deeply love its rhythms and it's history and when it works," said Sen. Chris Coons, D- Del. "I think he and former senator, former Vice President Biden respect and understand each other's skills and background and character. Their spouses have a good relationship. They talk regularly."
In January 2013, at Obama and Biden's congressional inaugural luncheon, Biden toasted Schumer, whom he called "pal."
"I raise my glass to a man who never, never, never operates out of fear, only operates out of confidence -- and I'm toasting you, Chuck," Biden said. "And a guy who I plan on working with -- you can't get rid of me, man. Remember, I'm still part of the Senate."
The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
Now minority leader, Schumer and Biden are working hand-in-hand to deliver Biden the presidency and Schumer the role of majority leader.
Together, Biden and Schumer, with California Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, decided in a meeting to focus their messaging on defending the Affordable Care Act in the battle over the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, Schumer said. Biden has integrated a Schumer bill on electric vehicles into his environmental platform.
Most importantly, the pair have coordinated the activities of the Biden campaign and the campaigns of Democrats running for Senate in must-win states to try to flip the Senate blue. Democrats must win four additional seats to claim a majority.
"He's very heavily involved in helping us take back the Senate," Schumer said. "I've asked him to help me certain ways with some of our candidates and he has, very willingly and easily."
"He always told me, 'I'm a Senate guy, I'm a Senate guy. I'll never forget the Senate,'" Schumer said. "And he tells me that now by the way."
