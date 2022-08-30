Sen. Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Tuesday that $25 million in federal funding will bolster New York state’s efforts to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells in Upstate.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said the state has nearly 7,000 abandoned well sites concentrated heavily in the Southern Tier, Western and Central New York, and the Finger Lakes. Abandoned wells can leak methane and other pollutants, “posing a serious safety hazard and further fueling climate change,” the senator said in a press ststement.

