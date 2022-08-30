U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Tuesday that $25 million in federal funding will bolster New York state’s efforts to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells in Upstate.
Schumer, D-N.Y., said the state has nearly 7,000 abandoned well sites concentrated heavily in the Southern Tier, Western and Central New York, and the Finger Lakes. Abandoned wells can leak methane and other pollutants, “posing a serious safety hazard and further fueling climate change,” the senator said in a press ststement.
Schumer said the funding, which comes from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, specifically was earmarked through the federal Department of the Interior.
“Upstate New York ... has been plagued by orphaned oil and gas wells for decades, creating hidden hazards that can pollute our backyards, drinking water sources and communities,” Schumer said, noting that the funding will result in jobs for workers who plug wells.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, most of the orphaned oil and gas wells across the state were drilled in the late 1800s to early 1900s, prior to the establishment of modern environmental protections. As a result, Schumer said, “the wells lack comprehensive documentation and may present threats to public safety and the environment.”
He said the highest number of orphaned wells is in Allegany County, once one of the most prolific oil-producing county’s the nation.
If left unplugged, orphaned wells can leak methane, which environmental scientists says is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. The federal Environmental Protection Agency estimates that methane emissions from abandoned wells are equivalent to over 6 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.
Schumer said New York is leading in efforts at locating and plugging these wells. In 2020, the DEC and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority launched a program using state-of-the-art drone and magnetometer technology to map abandoned oil and gas wells.
The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act provided $4.7 billion to plug, remediate, and reclaim orphaned wells via grants to states and new federal programs to tackle legacy pollution. As of 2021, there have been more than 129,000 orphaned wells identified across the United States, with this number expected to grow as more are found using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Schumer said the funding announced Tuesday is part of an overall $1.15 billion in Phase One awards announced from the DOI for states to plug and remediate orphaned wells, with more formula funding expected in the coming months.
Schumer’s announcement comes less than a week after New York state officials announced the largest-ever penalty for well-plugging violations — $2 million for a Whitesville-based operator active in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the judgment against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for violations of the state’s oil and gas well laws and regulations.
According to court documents, Since 1981, Lee and his shell corporate affiliates — Lee Oil Company, Inc., Whitesville Producing Corporation, Whitesville Production Corp., Allegro Oil & Gas Inc., and Allegro Investments Corporation — owned or operated more than 400 oil wells in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
Between March 2015 and February 2017, state officials found that none of 330 abandoned wells that could be found had been plugged, with leaks detected at many well sites.
The firms have been subject to multiple legal actions by the state attorney general and the DEC.