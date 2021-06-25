OLEAN — Margaret Schuman, senior payroll specialist for Cutco Corporation, will retire effective July 1.
Schuman originally joined Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, on Sept. 1, 1994, as part of the fall catalog program, returning in 1995 and 2001.
She rejoined the company in August 2008, working in the fall catalog program for three more years before being promoted to regular part-time catalog service representative in May 2011.
That June, she accepted a position with Cutco as human resources assistant and was promoted to full time in May 2012. After becoming a payroll specialist in February 2014, she was promoted to her current position on March 1.
A graduate of Olean Business Institute, Schuman lives in Olean with her husband, Mark. They have three children, Kristin, Kari and Miranda.