The state Public Service Commission decided last week that a deal could proceed that will likely result in the deaths of 41 bald eagles from Alle-Catt Wind Farm turbines.
An agreement between the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Invenergy, the Alle-Catt parent company to provide $2 million to a Cornell University avian hospital rather than replacement habitat for bald eagles is acceptable, the Public Service Commission ruled at a July 20 meeting.
The PSC said the proposal, which was suggested by the DEC after Alle-Catt failed to come up with a new conservation benefit plan for bald eagles, satisfies one of the many conditions the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment when it granted a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need to the project on June 3, 2020.
There are many more conditions that must be met before any construction begins, but the PSC announcement last week took the wind out of the sails of Alle-Catt opponents including Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder of Farmersville.
“It’s very disappointing,” Schroder said in an interview on Monday. “It’s really clear to me that the Siting Board and all the state agencies are going to give the developer pretty much anything they want in these projects. So much for the health and safety of residents, the environment and wildlife.”
Schroder said, “There is no hard look at the issues being raised, even by experts. In the Article 10 trial, the state Department of Health said the noise impacts of this project would have adverse health impacts on a not insignificant portion of the project’s area. It was completely ignored by the siting board.”
Her disappointment in the PSC’s ruling on opponents’ challenge to the number of eagles the turbine blades would kill over 20 years was evident in her comments.
“This was a huge effort that crossed a lot of interest groups and was given such a short shrift,” Schroder said.
The ruling “in favor of the developer’s proposal is very disturbing and troublesome.”
More than 130 comments were received by the PSC on the proposal for Alle-Catt to pay $2 million over several years to the Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Hospital Bald and Golden Eagle Health and Conservation Program. Most were opposed to the plan.
“There’s a lot more of these coming,” Schroder said. “It’s not just about the eagles and bats. The conditions are somewhat meaningless if they are not going to make them comply.”
She noted that it was DEC that suggested the contribution to the Cornell animal hospital as a substitute for a plan for replacement habitat for bald eagles. “DEC thought it was an easy out,” Schroder said.
The $2 million donation not only covers the 41 bald eagles the Alle-Catt Wind Farm is projected to kill, but an identical number at another wind farm Invenergy is pursuing in Steuben County.
The endangered northern long-eared bat did not fare much better in the PSC’s latest decisions. Their numbers have dwindled by up to 90% across the Northeast from the white nose virus.
There are seven roosts of the long-eared bat spread across the footprint of the wind farm in the towns of Freedom and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County, Centerville and Rushford in Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County. One roost is in the center of the footprint.
The developer must limit tree-cutting to the period between Oct. 1 and March 31, to avoid maternity roosts. No tree cutting or project components are allowed within 150 feet of a known roost.
The PSC directed that after the start of operation, regular inspections will be required around the base of turbine towers to search for eagle, bird and bat carcasses.
Alle-Catt has proposed systems on towers to determine if eagles or other birds of prey are flying in the area of turbine towers that will have a blade height from tip to ground of 600 feet.
Another system will determine when airplanes are in the area of the towers at night to turn warning lights on. At other times, the light will remain off so as not to annoy area residents or attract birds at night.
“We’ve spent millions of taxpayer dollars to re-establish bald eagles in this state,” Schroder said. It doesn’t seem right to build something that will kill the same bald eagles.
At the same time, there is no transmission capacity for the electricity Alle-Catt would generate and the sound of the turbines and shadow flicker from the turbine blades “is going to harm people’s health,” Schroder said.
“And it’s going to destroy the lovely local vistas and that of the Enchanted Mountains,” she added.
Local town and county officials have little say over the project, thanks to recent changes, Schroder said.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature is opposed to the large commercial wind project that would generate 340 megawatts of power.
So is the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, where green energy developers have applied for favorable tax rates. The IDA has stated it will not accept an application for a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement from Alle-Catt if local residents were opposed to the project.
Passage of the 2023 state budget include a provision that guarantees developers favorable tax rates for the turbines — less than they would have received under a P.I.L.O.T. from the IDA. It eliminates the need for local approval, Schroder said and doesn’t give the county and towns any leverage.
Cattaraugus County still hasn’t been able to come to a road use agreement after nearly two years of negotiations with Alle-Catt. The county’s last proposal would not only have covered county roads, but improved on road use agreement Alle-Catt offered to the towns of Freedom and Farmersville, Schroder said.
“We’ve been fighting this project for six years,” Schroder said. Despite local opposition, expert testimony on adverse health effects and threats to wildlife and the environment, the project persists.