School budget votes, set for May 18, will be held at every school district in the region.
If any budgets are defeated by voters — a relatively rare occurrence since the imposition of the state-mandated property tax cap in 2011 limiting large jumps in tax levies — district officials will decide whether or not to bring an amended budget to voters on June 15 or to adopt a contingency budget with mandated reductions in spending. If voters turn down the amended budget, a contingency budget would then go into place.
Budget figures were provided by districts. Enrollment figures came from the state Department of Education’s annual Basic Educational Data System report on enrollment.
Here is a capsule look of what to expect on the ballots in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
- Allegany-Limestone
Total appropriations: $24.52 million, a 0.51% increase
Tax levy: $7.16 million, no change.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Margaret Nuss and Jeffrey Black are running for two seats.
Number of students: 1,066
- Cattaraugus-Little Valley
Total appropriations: $27.43 million, a 3.25% increase.
Tax levy: $4.99 million, no change.
Additional proposals: Purchases of school buses or similar vehicles for up to $285,000; A capital improvement project not to exceed $18.5 million with no additional tax impact.
School board candidates: Joel Merrill, James McDonnell and Carrie Colburn-Mozes are running for three seats.
Number of students: 868
- Ellicottville
Total appropriations: $13.46 million, a 1.8% increase
Tax levy: $8.26 million, a 2.1% increase
Additional proposals: Establish a “Capital Improvements Reserve Fund” not to exceed $5 million; establish a “Transportation Reserve Fund” not to exceed $1 million; lease two school buses for up to $39,600.
School board candidates: Write-in candidate for one seat.
Number of students: 609
- Franklinville
Total appropriations: $19.91 million, a 1.12% increase
Tax levy: $4.3 million, no change
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: William Weigel, Richard Wright and Scott Hillman are running for two seats.
Number of students: 612
- Gowanda
Total appropriations: $34.1 million, a 0.58% decrease.
Tax levy: $5.16 million, a 1.21% increase.
Additional proposals: Purchase of three buses for up to $301,642.50.
School board candidates: Max Graham, Jill K. Smith, Shauna McMahon and Dollene Christopher are running for three seats.
Number of students: 1,029
- Hinsdale
Total appropriations: $10.96 million, a 1.64% increase.
Tax levy: $2.31 million, a 2.03% increase
Additional proposals: Purchase of one school bus for up to $125,000.
School board candidates: Erinne Keim and Aaron Stone are running for one seat.
Number of students: 378
- Olean
Total appropriations: $43.68 million, a 1.15% increase.
Tax levy: $13,888,098, no change.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Clarissa E. Ivan, Kevin M. Dougherty, Julio Fuentes and Mary A. Hirsch-Schena are running for two seats.
Number of students: 1,971
- Portville
Total appropriations: $21.04 million, a 10.5% increase.
Tax levy: $4.87 million, no change.
Additional proposals: Purchase two school buses for up to $256,537.
School board candidates: Christopher Kloc, Jennifer Faulkner and Deb Johnson are running for two 5-year seats and one 1-year seat.
Number of students: 968
- Randolph
Total appropriations: $20.48 million, a 1.4% increase.
Tax levy: $4.68 million, a 1.4% increase.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Eric Brown and Janet Huntington are running for two seats.
Number of students: 877
- Salamanca
Total appropriations: $47.72 million, a 9.6% increase.
Tax levy: $250,000, no change.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Dale Colton is running for one seat.
Number of students: 1,294
- West Valley
Total appropriations: $9.04 million, 3.93% increase.
Tax levy: $2,883,716, no change.
Additional proposals: The purchase of one school bus for up to $126,891.17.
School board candidates: Amanda Lawrence running for one 5-year seat; Tracy Conrad Chai running for one 3-year seat; Jordan Robbins and Carla Heitman running for one 1-year seat.
Number of students: 198
- Yorkshire-Pioneer
Total appropriations: $59.42 million, a 1.38% increase.
Tax levy: $13.43 million, a 1.32% increase.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Wendy Warner Regan and Angela Wiseman are running for two seats.
Number of students: 2,257
ALLEGANY COUNTY
- Bolivar-Richburg
Total appropriations: $20.48 million, a 0.16% increase.
Tax levy: $2.71 million, no change.
Additional proposals: The purchase of three buses for up to $415,000 from the capital reserve fund; A $38,246 allocation to the Genesee Library, an increase of $10,927.25.
School board candidates: Michelle Clark and Erin Baldwin filed petitions for three school board seats.
Number of students: 685
- Cuba-Rushford
Total appropriations: $23.98 million, a 5.72% increase.
Tax levy: $6.13 million, no change.
Additional proposals: A $40,225 allocation for the Rushford Free Library with a $375 increase; A collection of $130,468 for the Cuba Circulating Library with no increase; To purchase two buses for up to $262,805.
School board candidates: Paul Young is running for one board seat.
Number of students: 775
- Friendship
Total appropriations: $10.55 million, a 0.64% decrease.
Tax levy: $1.79 million, no change.
Additional proposals: Creation of a $500,000 capital improvement reserve fund.
School board candidates: None
Number of students: 282
- Genesee Valley
Total appropriations: $17.54 million million, a 1.21% increase.
Tax levy: $3.04 million, a 0.9% increase.
Additional proposals: $106,000 for the Angelica and Belmont libraries; the purchase of one bus for up to $128,500.
School board candidates: Timothy Hand, Fred Grusendorf and Eric Knapp are running for two three-year terms and one two-year term.
Number of students: 527
- Wellsville
Total appropriations: $31.57 million, a 2% decrease.
Tax levy: $8.06 million, a 2% decrease.
Additional proposals: The purchase of two buses for up to $300,000.
School board candidates: Board members Heather Gill, Bryan Gamache and Ronald “Keith” Loines are running unopposed for new terms.
Number of students: 1,111
