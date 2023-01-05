ALLEGANY — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, an automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to help resuscitate him before an ambulance took him to a hospital.
Little more than two years ago, an AED was used to help save the life of an Allegany-Limestone Central School student who suffered a heart attack while lifting weights in the school weight room.
The student, who did not want to be identified and had since transferred to another school, was revived by fellow students as well as staff using CPR and a nurse who used an AED. The student recovered enough to return to school two months later.
“It’s a good thing to bring awareness to it,” Tony Giannicchi, Allegany-Limestone superintendent, said of CPR training and AEDs. “When we had our incident, we really were aware of the situation in our district, so we’re always very conscious of making sure people are trained and we have defibrillators wherever we can.”
The stricken student’s friends were the first to recognize something was wrong and alerted Melisa Rakoska, who supervised the weight room. Students who were trained in CPR began performing it on their friend.
Rakoska called 911 and directed another student to get Cheryl Wintermantel, the school nurse, and told her to bring an AED. Another student went outside to direct the ambulance crew to the right location.
Giannicchi said the district has about a dozen AED machines throughout the district at different buildings and sites. He said the goal is to have the defibrillators ready in any location they may be needed.
“We also have a few portable ones in case we’re out of the building,” he added. “They’re very important, so we keep them wherever we possibly can use them.”
As a result of the incident, Giannicchi said the district teaches CPR to whoever wants to be trained — staff, faculty or students. Over the past two years, many more students have asked to be trained and several more staff members have also been certified with CPR training.
“We have a lot of coaches on staff, so everybody who is a coach is certified,” Giannicchi said. “Then we have teachers and lifeguards on top of that, so there are a good number of people who are certified.”
NEARLY 16 YEARS ago, an AED was used on an athlete during a wrestling tournament at Franklinville Central School.
Ben Rice, a wrestler from Perry Central School, was sitting in the upper bleachers Jan. 15, 2006, waiting for his next match when, suddenly, he collapsed. Rice had no pulse and had stopped breathing. Quick thinking and the use of an AED saved the young man’s life.
Then-Franklinville superintendent Terence Dolan wasn’t always an AED supporter. In 2002, when New York state mandated school districts had them readily available, he questioned the $3,000 cost of four AEDs for the district — but never again.
“If we never need them again, they’ve done their job,” he said at the time. “I couldn’t be more proud of the outcome.”
Dolan shared Franklinville’s experience with the AED at a meeting of school superintendents from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties following the incident. He cited a 1992 Franklinville graduate Melissa Dunning O’Brien, hired as a trainer for the wrestling tournament, with saving Rice’s life.
Summoned the moment the wrestler collapsed in the upper bleachers, O’Brien recognized immediately that Rice was not breathing and had no pulse. She began rescue breathing and called for an AED.
A small screen on the AED showed the heart’s activity — Rice had flatlined. After the heart was shocked, the heartbeat was restored and Ben began breathing again.
Moments later, he was helped down from the bleachers, put on a stretcher and taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville for tests, and later transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
IN THE OLEAN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, Dr. Genelle Morris, superintendent, said the district has defibrillators in every school building, calling them “supremely important devices to have on the premises” in case of any emergency.
“I know the first thing that comes to mind for all of our parents in the community is do we have the right equipment to ensure that if this happens to somebody in our schools, and are we prepared? And we are,” she said.
Morris said the district on Wednesday updated a review of all the AED units throughout the buildings, noting where they are located, what they look like and what the contents are. She said the staff was made aware of where to go and what to look for to help any student or adult in an emergency.
“We have our safety meetings where we discuss that all the training for everybody has been conducted,” she explained.
Morris said the mandatory safety training is done at the beginning of the school year, of which CPR and AED training is included. She said they also have ongoing communication with school nurses.
“Once this happened, we sent out detailed information to all of our staff so they knew what was in each kit and how to support our students or staff if something like this happened,” she added.
That state law requiring AEDs in schools is known as Louis’ Law, named for 14-year-old Louis Acompora who died while playing goalie in his first high school lacrosse game in March 2000.
Acompora, of Long Island, took a ball to the chest and went into ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest. CPR was performed on the field, but there was no defibrillator on hand to save his life.
Louis’ parents, Karen and John Acompora, made it their mission to see to it that other young people wouldn’t meet the same fate. In 2002, Gov. George Pataki signed Louis’ Law into law, and now all schools have defibrillators.
The Louis’ Law AEDs are credited with saving the lives of more than 100 New York school student-athletes over the past 20 years.