AED

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are required on school grounds in New York state.

 TNS file

ALLEGANY — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, an automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to help resuscitate him before an ambulance took him to a hospital.

Little more than two years ago, an AED was used to help save the life of an Allegany-Limestone Central School student who suffered a heart attack while lifting weights in the school weight room.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social