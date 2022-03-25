ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi told Board of Education members earlier this week the schools seemed to be back to pre-COVID state.
“It’s getting a little back to pre-COVID,” Giannicchi said, adding that while you still have to be pretty careful there is a desire to pick up where things were before COVID took over two years ago, closing schools and turning to remote learning.
Masks have been optional at Allegany-Limestone schools and others when the state mandate was lifted by Gov. Kathy Hochul on March 10.
Allegany-Limestone schools have reported 139 cases of COVID-19 since September — 113 students, 17 teachers and nine staff.
No cases have been reported in the school district in the past 14 days — since the mask mandate was lifted. The last day any cases were reported was Feb. 8 when one student, one teachers and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Across Cattaraugus County’s 12 school districts, there have been 2,457 cases of COVID-19 reported — 1,853 students, 282 teachers and 322 staff members.
There were 37 cases in the past 14 days including seven in the last week.
The twice postponed high school dance will be held Saturday, April 2, in the school garage. “It’s a big area,” Giannicchi said. “It looks like a club” when its decorated.
The school board heard budget reports on the elementary and middle and high schools, transportation and special education.
The school board also congratulated the Allegany-Limestone Gators boy’s basketball team for its run in the New York State Basketball Tournament to the semifinals in the Class B schools that ended with the loss to Ichabod Crane at Glens Falls on Saturday.