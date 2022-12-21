In recent months, members of the New York Board of Regents debated the value of the Regents exams as part of an overall planned examination of the state testing system and graduation requirements that had been delayed due to the pandemic.
The discussion comes after graduation rates increased during two years without Regents exams. For now, the Regents are back, but a commission is expected to weigh in on new high school diploma requirements next year.
In the meantime, area school district leaders are weighing in on both the value of the annual exams as well as what discarding them could mean for students.
Tony Giannicchi, superintendent of Allegany-Limestone schools, said he is split on the idea, recognizing both the good and bad reasons for eliminating the exams.
“Regents exams give an assessment on a student’s knowledge and skill with material that is taught,” he said. “It gives accountability to measure content knowledge and academic skills. It also gives a comparison to other schools/regions around the state.”
However, Giannicchi said some students have different skills or knowledge that they are good at that are not necessarily measured by a Regents exam, and yet the Regents is used as a graduation measurement point.
“If you have a student who can take apart a car engine and put it back together again, does that make it less important than solving an algebraic equation?” he said. “The state is starting to recognize this and diversify the graduation requirements.”
Giannicchi did acknowledge the Regents exams do help with accountability, saying they are a tool that helps prepare students for after high school.
OVER AT Hinsdale Central School, superintendent Larry Ljungberg said a lot of time and money is spent on the Regents exam process. He pointed to profits for publishers of the tests while the schools spend an extraordinary amount of time and money prepping for the exams, as well as the quality control of actually giving the exams over a two-week period.
“Basically, structure and finality may be the positives of the Regents exams; however, I am not sure they are a reliable indicator of future success,” he said.
In addition to the time and money that goes into the process, Ljungberg said, “The tests themselves may be viewed as punitive to students in terms of NYSED creating a harder than usual test,” such as the chemistry exam this year.” He also noted test anxiety for students.
As far as being a metric for future success, Ljungberg said the Regents exams do not have much of an impact on student success at Hinsdale because of the Common Core standards being taught.
“Look at Pennsylvania. They do not have Regents exams and some of my best employees are products of Pennsylvania schools,” he said. “I think it is time for change.”
IN THE Portville Central School District, superintendent Thomas Simon also had mixed feelings as a firm believer that schools should better align curriculum to the skills that students need in the workforce, while still giving them a well-rounded enough education so they can adapt to a rapidly changing world.
“Regents exams have kept students and schools accountable to the latter quite well,” he said.
Simon believes the exams are an effective accountability tool for both students and schools that tend to be a valid and reliable tool to assess learning. However, he suggested there are many other priorities that schools should teach and students should learn, such as application of knowledge and skills, evidence of complex thinking, analysis, design and innovation.
“Unfortunately, these important learning skills are extremely difficult to evidence or test in ways that are valid and reliable,” he explained. “Valid means they test what they say they test. Reliable means they can be scored by multiple people, and they will come to the same conclusion.”
Meanwhile, Simon said there is too much breadth in the curriculum and not enough depth, somewhat driven by the difficulty of testing depth. He said teachers and students are rushed to cover too much information in the time they have to teach or learn.
“This often results in short-term learning rather than in-depth, long-term understandings of complex topics applied to the world around them,” he added.
Admittedly, Regents exams hold students and the school system accountable for teaching and learning a well-rounded curriculum at a very high level, Simon said, but he believes it can be improved by narrowing the amount of information teachers and students are accountable to learn, allowing for more in-depth learning experiences.
“Make no mistake about it, students have learned more in high since all students have been required to pass Regents exams,” he said. “The struggle is how do we hold students and schools accountable to teach or learn certain universally agreed content, while still allowing space for in-depth applied learning?”
If anything, Simon said schools should be held accountable to teach a rigorous curriculum to all students. But there should be more time, more avenues and more authentic experiences to explore the application of that curriculum.
“We learn best by connecting knowledge and skills to the application of things that matter. Let’s get to the business of homing in what matters in a rigorous curriculum for all students and get rid of all the content that is either no longer relevant or isn’t important enough to detract from the time needed to apply learning. I think if Regents exams assessed a curriculum like this, we would not be discussing dropping them.”