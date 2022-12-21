In recent months, members of the New York Board of Regents debated the value of the Regents exams as part of an overall planned examination of the state testing system and graduation requirements that had been delayed due to the pandemic.

The discussion comes after graduation rates increased during two years without Regents exams. For now, the Regents are back, but a commission is expected to weigh in on new high school diploma requirements next year.

