OLEAN — The Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is now accepting applications to support tuition for members of the class of 2023.
The Leadership Cattaraugus board of directors established the scholarship fund in 2018 to make program tuition more affordable to worthy individuals applying to participate in the leadership program.
The Leadership Cattaraugus program began offering its leadership curriculum again 2022 after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, serving a class of 18 future community leaders.
The 2023 Leadership Cattaraugus cohort will take place from January through October. Applications are now being accepted at leadershipcattaraugus.org for the cohort, which will begin with a day-and-a-half retreat in January. Scholarship applicants must also apply for inclusion in the 2023 cohort.
The application is available at cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships. Applicants must email their completed application to foundation@cattfoundation.org by September 30 to be eligible. The CRCF Scholarship Committee will review the applications and recommend the awardees.
The fund provides scholarships to cover the lesser of 25% of the cost of tuition or $400.
Applicants must live in and/or work in Cattaraugus County and be employed by a small (fewer than 100 employees) government entity, nonprofit or small business independently owned and operated in Cattaraugus County.
Applicants are judged by criteria including, but not limited to, the following:
- The individual is an existing or emerging leader as demonstrated by holding a leadership position in his/her organization or expects to move into a leadership position within his/her organization in the next six to 12 months.
- Serves as a formal or informal leader in his/her community, such as serving as an elected official, leadership in a civic or faith-based activity outside of the workplace, coaching a sport, coordinating a community activity/fundraising effort, etc.
- Has a vested interest in creating sustainable vibrant Cattaraugus County communities as demonstrated by community volunteerism and other similar activities.
- Engages in or expresses willingness to engage in community service activities (volunteerism, community campaigns, service on a board, etc.)
“The board of directors is pleased that the scholarships are available for our leadership program,” said Meme Yanetsko, Leadership Cattaraugus program director. “Without assistance from an outside source, businesses and organizations may have trouble sending their employees to leadership training. It’s a win-win for all parties involved.”
The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is the area’s supportive, responsive and trusted community foundation. Established in 1994, CRCF is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development. To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).