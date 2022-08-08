Leadership Cattaraugus Logo four color

OLEAN — The Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is now accepting applications to support tuition for members of the class of 2023.

The Leadership Cattaraugus board of directors established the scholarship fund in 2018 to make program tuition more affordable to worthy individuals applying to participate in the leadership program.

 

