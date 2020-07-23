OLEAN — Over the years, Dr. Barry Broughton has taught kids how to defend themselves against bullying at his AKT Combatives Academy.
Recently, his friend Leo Wolters Tejera, owner of WT Hair, has dealt with vandalism at his shop in Olean, possibly due to discrimination. Together, Broughton and Wolters Tejera and his wife, Elle, hope to help local youngsters who may face discrimination by creating the AKT & WT Hair Take Ground Against Racism Scholarship.
The partial scholarship, which will be awarded this year, is valued at more than $1,700 and will provide the recipient with one year of training at AKT Combatives Academy.
“I am excited that Leo and Elle asked us to partner with them in providing the AKT & WT Hair Take Ground Against Racism Scholarship,” Broughton said. “I believe that both of our businesses function from a similar core value of acceptance and honoring people for who they are as individuals.”
Broughton said it is always encouraging to him when “community members realize that the physical techniques that we teach are just the medium that we use to teach bigger life lessons. Our goal is to instill the intangibles of respect, courage, resilience, integrity and self-discipline in every class.
“When Leo mentioned their understanding of that perspective, I knew that we could work together,” Broughton added.
Broughton said his students learn that it is not their background or biology that will save the day in the heat of conflict.
“It is their true character — that is revealed during sometimes difficult training — that will prevail,” he said. “We strive to provide those opportunities to our students as they grow and develop into community and global leaders.”
Broughton said he also understands that not everyone who wants to train at his facility has the means to do so.
“Over the years we have provided tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to students who have trained with us,” he remarked. “This is the first time that we have had the opportunity to partner with a local business in providing a scholarship of this nature to a deserving community member.”
Wolters Tejera said he, too, is pleased with the partnership between the two businesses.
“I’m super happy about it. What’s funny is that (the scholarship) was already in the works before” the hair salon was vandalized, he said in referring to the incident that occurred in late June.
WT Hair at 411 N. Union St. was vandalized when a brick was thrown through a large front window. The brick struck a sign that carried messages that included “Black Lives Matter.”
Wolters Tejera, who has been vocal and active in the local BLM movement, also believes he was targeted as he is a transgender person and his wife is Hispanic and a lesbian. They also have black and brown trans and gender nonconforming children.
“It was pretty ironic timing that we were already taking this action (scholarship creation) and, hey, all of a sudden, we’re getting a brick thrown through our window,” he said. “But it was already something we were passionate about doing.”
He said the application phase for the scholarship recently opened for all who are interested.
While the scholarship will be provided to one individual, if additional funds are donated it might be available for two people.
“We’ll start (with the scholarship) in line with the school year,” Wolters Tejera added.
He said that although WT and AKT appear to be an unlikely partnership, they are a good fit as both businesses focus on human rights and teaching people to be better citizens.
Broughton added, “I think that it is impressive that both of our businesses have built inclusive diverse ‘families’ of different races, nationalities, socioeconomic and theological backgrounds in this small community. We pledge to continue to cultivate that atmosphere by partnering with WT Hair in offering this scholarship.”
The AKT-WT Hair scholarship applications can be downloaded at: AKTcombatives.com/scholarship or WTHair.net/scholarship.