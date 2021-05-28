Local communities are planning abridged ceremonies for Memorial Day this year, with few offering a full, traditional slate of events due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Area events this year include:
• Olean: No parade will be held. Local veterans groups will meet at noon Monday at Lincoln Park for a ceremony including the Olean High School band and choir, and Mayor Bill Aiello as keynote speaker. A separate wreath-laying will take place at the veteran’s memorial near the South Union Street bridge during the day.
• Allegany: This Memorial Day our Ritual Team will be holding a ceremony at the Veterans monument in Allegany, NY. Ceremony starts at 10:00am. Hot dogs will be served at the Post following the ceremony. Let me know if you have any additional questions.
• Portville: The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Portville Central School, and will proceed to Chestnut Hill Cemetery. The traditional color guard from Post 814 will lead off, with members of the Sons of the Portville American Legion marching with them and the Portville Legion Riders will follow. Other participants include the Shriners with the Ismailia Kart Korps, a bicycle parade, the Bent Brass Band, and local scouting organizations. A brief ceremony will be held at the end of the parade in order to limit gathering size. In addition to the parade, the Legion will also host a chicken barbecue on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon.
• Ellicottville: The Ellicottville American Legion Post 659 will begin its service at 11 a.m. at the Town/Village Hall.
• Franklinville: The Franklinville VFW will host several cemetery services: 9 a.m. Cadiz; 9:30 a.m., Siloam Cemetery; 9:50 a.m. Farmersville Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. Franklinville Cemetery; 11 a.m. Town Memorial.
• Salamanca: The Salamanca American Legion reported that cemetery services begin Monday at 8 a.m., starting at the Grave of John F. Ahrens-Wildwood and continue to Calvary for Hughes & Skiba. The main service is at 10 a.m. at Vets Park. No parade will be held.
The Seneca Nation of Indians will host a service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Administration Building, 90 Ohi:yo' Way. Lunch will follow.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Angelica: Memorial Day services will take place on Monday with the traditional march along Main Street to the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery for ceremonies at the Civil War monument. The parade will step off from the intersection of West Main and Olean Street at 9 a.m.
• Belfast: The Memorial Day observance coincided with the Bare-Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame celebration, starting Friday with a car show at 5:30 p.m. on Hughes Street, followed by a street dance in the park at 8 p.m. Yard sales will take place throughout the weekend. On Memorial Day there will be a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a salute to veterans in the park. There will be a chicken barbecue at the fire department at noon.
• Belmont: The 100th birthday celebration for the Herbert W. DeLong Post 808 American Legion Parking Lot Party will get started at 2 p.m. Saturday next to the building. All events are open to the community. At 9:30 p.m. the Hintz of Thunder band will perform, followed by fireworks. No parade has been scheduled and memorial services by the Legion will take place in Memorial Park on Memorial Day.
• Canaseraga: A parade has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Memorial Day followed by a service honoring veterans at the American Legion Fawcett Post 1582. The firefighters will host a chicken barbecue at noon.
• Cuba: A parade will be held at 10 a.m. in lieu of the traditional Memorial Day ceremony due to the impact of the pandemic.
• Fillmore: The Fillmore Fun Fest is set for Saturday through Monday. Events Saturday include a 1 p.m. Pinewood Derby, a cornhole tournament beginning at 1:30 p.m., a car show from 3-5 p.m., and fireworks at 9 p.m. Events Sunday include a community church service at 11 a.m. in the Minard Street gazebo. The Memorial Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Fillmore Central School. The memorial ceremony will follow in Village Parok. The Brooks Hose Rescue Squad will host a take-out only chicken barbecue at noon. For more information, visit www.fillmorefunfest.com.
• Rushford: A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Rushford Town Hall. Participants include local veterans groups, Cub Scouts, the Rushford Town Band, and the Rushford Fire Department. The Rushford Historical Society will host a chicken barbecue immediately following the program at the Historical Building.
• Wellsville: The American Legion Auxiliary Deceased Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. No parade will be held Monday. Honors will be held in front of the Wellsville American Legion Post on Jefferson Street at 9 a.m., followed by brief services at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn and Sacred Heart cemeteries.