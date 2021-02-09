ST. BONAVENTURE — A Jandoli Institute online forum will explore the role that musicians’ fans can play in promoting social justice.
The forum, “Prevention, Proliferation, and Prioritization: The Good You Can Do as a Fan,” will begin at 7 p.m. Monday on Zoom.
“I plan to explain that fans of musicians can satisfy their underlying moral responsibility to prevent bad things from happening when doing so is within their power by promoting social justice causes that are relevant to their fandom,” said Dr. Alex Gillham, an assistant professor of philosophy at St. Bonaventure University, who will lead the program.
Gillham’s presentation, part of the institute’s “Sharp Notes, Sharp Thoughts” series, will be followed by an online discussion with:
• David Freeman, a musician, producer and cultural arts educator who is a faculty member at Pace University’s Department of Media, Communication and Visual Arts and director of Education for Brooklyn Raga Massive.
• Richard Lee, an associate professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure and executive director of the Jandoli Institute.
• Stephen Wilt, an archivist at Media Transfer Service in Rochester and host of a weekly podcast, "Street Corner Talking.”
• Paul Ziek, chair of the Department of Media, Communications, and Visual Arts at Pace University.
To register for the Feb. 15 forum, complete the institute’s online Registration Form.