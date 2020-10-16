ST. BONAVENTURE — The Jandoli Institute will explore the connection between music and social justice in a new project named “Sharp Notes, Sharp Thoughts.”
The project will begin with an online roundtable discussion at 7 p.m. Monday. The Zoom link for the session is https://sbu.zoom.us/j/97665828356#success.
“Music is a powerful force for social change,” Jandoli Institute Executive Director Richard Lee said. “With ‘Sharp Notes, Sharp Thoughts,’ we will explore connections between music and social justice — past and present to build a better future.”
The institute developed the project in collaboration with the Department of Media, Communications and Visual Arts at Pace University.
“Our partnership will make it possible to study the relationship between music and social justice through different lenses,” Paul Ziek, the department’s chair, said. “Through the perspectives of scholars, musicians, journalists and others, we will show how music has been — and can continue to be — a positive tool for social change.”
The Oct. 19 roundtable will be followed by a series of monthly discussions on the third Monday of the month. Each session will begin with a presentation by one of the project team members.
In addition to Lee and Ziek, the project team includes David Freeman, a musician, producer and cultural arts educator at Pace; Alex R Gillham, an assistant professor of philosophy at St. Bonaventure; and Stephen Wilt, an archivist at Media Transfer Service in Rochester and host of a weekly podcast, “Street Corner Talking.”