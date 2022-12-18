SBU ceremony

Dr. Doug Pisano, founding dean of the School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure University, speaks during a pinning ceremony honoring the first class in the university's master's degree program in occupational therapy.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s first cohort of occupational therapy students were recognized during a pinning ceremony as they prepare for their final steps in the program.

This inaugural class seeking a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy (MSOT) at St. Bonaventure will graduate  this summer.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social