Theater workshop

Dr. Ed. Simone (seated on couch) talks to area teachers during the workshop.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — SBU Theater hosted a professional development workshop for Cattaraugus County teachers on Nov. 16.

The all-day workshop, titled “The Theatrical Classroom,” featured morning hands-on sessions in acting and directing and an afternoon session in theater design. 

