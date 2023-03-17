Woman of Promise

Grace Foley, the 2023 Woman of Promise, is congratulated by Aaron Chimbel (left), dean of the Jandoli School of Communication, and Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president.

 Danny Bush

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University senior strategic communication major Grace Foley was recognized earlier this week as the Jandoli School of Communication’s 2023 Woman of Promise.

The Dr. Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise Award is presented to a female senior who possesses all the skills necessary to not only succeed but also thrive in her post-graduate career. The award’s namesake, Dr. Mary Hamilton, is a 1959 alumna and professor emerita of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure.

