OLEAN — The Warming House, the student-run soup kitchen in Olean, is resuming indoor meal service today.
Operated by St. Bonaventure University’s Franciscan Center for Social Concern, the Warming House had been providing only takeout service since the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring.
“We saw a tremendous uptick in meal service during the pandemic so we were grateful we were able to provide such a vital community service during a challenging time for so many people,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the FCSC. “But we’re thrilled to be able to welcome people back inside for not only a meal, but to allow our students to engage and bond with our guests.”
Guests are welcome six days a week, any time after 2:30 p.m., with meals served at 4 p.m. The Warming House, located at 164 N. Union St., is closed Saturdays.
Takeout meals will still be available from 4 to 4:45 p.m. for anyone who might not yet be comfortable eating inside the Warming House.
Patrons who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask until seated. Masks are optional for vaccinated patrons.
The Warming House will be sanitized three times during each dinner shift: before patrons arrive, mid-shift (high-touch points only) and after patrons have left.