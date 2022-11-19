SBU Cooking

Dan Schiffhauer and Cecelia Byrne at the Warming House.

 Photo provided by Elizabeth Egan

ST. BONAVENTURE — With many in the Greater Olean area hungry for food and friendship, more than 325 meals are served weekly at St. Bonaventure University’s Warming House.

Located at 164 N. Union St. in Olean and operated by the university’s Franciscan Center for Social Concern (FCSC), the Warming House offers a hot and nutritious meal six days a week with the help of student and community volunteers. It also partners with the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany’s Canticle Farm to provide fresh produce.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social