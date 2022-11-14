Deandre Allen

Admitted to St. Bonaventure University through the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program, Deandre Allen is the first of his family to attend a four-year, private institution.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University senior Deandre “Dre” Allen is determined to push beyond all barriers to reach his definition of success.

Challenges are nothing new to this strategic communication major from Queens, who was raised in a single-parent household. From a young age Allen has helped care for his younger brother while also pitching in to help their mom make ends meet.

