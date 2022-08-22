Civil War book

ST. BONAVENTURE — Ulysses S. Grant’s campaign to capture the city of Vicksburg, Mississippi, in the summer of 1863 proved to be one of the most decisive turning points of the American Civil War. As part of that campaign, Grant first had to capture the city of Jackson, the capital of Mississippi.

Chris Mackowski, professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University, has published a new book, “The Battle of Jackson, Mississippi, May 14, 1863,” that now serves as the most comprehensive account ever written of the fight for the state capital. 

