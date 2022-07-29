American Battlefield Trust award

Chris Mackowski (right) accepts an American Battlefield Trust award for outstanding service from the trust’s deputy director of education Kristopher D. White at a July 23 event in Mobile, Alabama.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Chris Mackowski, professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University, was honored by the American Battlefield Trust’s Teacher Institute.

The American Battlefield Trust is the largest nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of America’s hallowed battlegrounds. Although primarily focused on the protection of Civil War battlefields, the trust works to save the battlefields connected to the Revolutionary War and War of 1812, as well.

