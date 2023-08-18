SBU president talks ‘Bolder Bonaventure’ future for 50 alumni, stakeholders

ST. BONAVENTURE — The goal of raising $125 million for several future projects at St. Bonaventure University has kept its 22nd president, Dr. Jeff Gingerich, busy during his first year in that role.
After traveling across the country to hold alumni events in California, Florida and several places in between to promote the “Bolder Bonaventure” comprehensive campaign, Gingerich said they realized there hadn’t yet been an event with the alumni and locals at home.
On Thursday, Gingerich reflected on the past year, shared his vision for the future of St. Bonaventure and discussed the university’s commitment to the local community at Doyle Hall followed by a meet-and-greet cocktail and hors d’oeuvres hour in Doyle’s renovated Foster Memorial Courtyard.
“The name is out there, the brand is great, students are talking about how much they love this place and alums are talking about how much they love this place,” Gingerich told the roughly 50 alumni and local leaders gathered in the university conference center.
The university is well on its way to its $125 million by 2027 fundraising goal. About $97.5 million of that goal has already been raised, Gingerich said, including more than $20 million this past year. That goal is based upon three pillars the university is striving for: to ignite, to inspire and to invest.
“Right now, in higher ed, you can’t just sit back and stay in our ivory tower and keep doing things as they’ve always been done,” he said. “You’ve got to be innovative. You have to be bold.”
The university plans to focus on its DePerro School of Health Professionals, the Jandoli School of Communications, Reilly Center, Undergraduate Experience including dormitory renovations and the Franciscan Mission. There are plans to expand the Murphy Professional Building and renovate the Chapel.
More fundraising is needed before Reilly Center renovations can be undertaken and a new practice facility for basketball is being considered. With sports being a big part of university life, more money will need to be raised before a new practice facility is constricted, however, Gingerich said.
“One thing I’ve been incredibly impressed by is it’s not just students that show up. It’s not just alumni,” he said. “The amount of community support we get for basketball and for all of our sports is a really neat thing.”
A new graduate student housing complex is also planned for the east side of campus near Francis Hall for the new School of Health Professions, Gingerich said.
A MAJOR part of the university’s future plans is based on the recent bump in enrollment numbers, Gingerich said. The incoming freshmen class in 2015 was 390 with 324 graduate students compared to a record 571 freshmen and 756 graduate students in 2022. Although they won’t know officially until mid-September, the incoming class totaled 593 freshmen as of Aug. 1.
“The demographics are changing. The number of high school graduates — of 18-year-olds, particularly in Western New York — is declining,” Gingerich said. “This number we believe we can sustain because of the new programs we’ve talked about, but we need to build that number in order to keep that enrollment-driven process going.”
The university’s impact on the greater community is something Gingerich said they pay close attention to, and one way to measure it is through the economy. He said the university’s economic impact in Western New York and Southern Tier is about $155.4 million — $130.1 million from the university itself and $25.3 million from students and visitors.
In furthering its connection with the community, Gingerich said the university has talked regularly with the Seneca Nation over the last year. He said some of the conversations they’ve had, including with many alumni, have been the most fruitful they’ve had so far.
Part of the university’s efforts to connect with the community are the numerous event venues offered to the public — both indoor and outdoor ranging from small to hundreds of people — thanks to various renovations around campus including the conference center and courtyard, Marchiori Pavilion, Fairway View Pavilion, the Rathskeller and the San Damiano Room.
“Last summer it was beautiful but it was very quiet,” Gingerich said. “This summer, there’s been a lot of activities going on.”
For more information about the campaign, visit sbu.edu/bolder-bonaventure. For information about renting a space for an event or celebration, visit stbonavenue.com.