ST. BONAVENTURE — Administrators at St. Bonaventure University reported that the university’s president, Dr. Dennis DePerro, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.
DePerro was hospitalized in Syracuse last week after developing pneumonia as a result of contracting the virus. DePerro has been at his second home in Syracuse since departing from campus Dec. 18 for the university’s two-week holiday break.
“We send Dr. DePerro our prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery,” said John Sheehan, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. “I’ve spoken with the president and he’s in good spirits.”
As DePerro continues to recover, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president of academic affairs, has temporarily assumed day-to-day leadership of the university.
University offices reopened Monday and classes begin Jan. 25.
“I’ve started to feel better the last couple of days and can’t thank the hospital staff enough for the care I’ve received,” DePerro said. “I have complete confidence in Dr. Zimmer and the university’s administration team as I work toward a full recovery. I look forward to being back on campus very soon.”
Tom Missel, director of communications at St. Bonaventure, said DePerro was still hospitalized as of Tuesday, “but continues to feel a bit better each day.”
University communications requiring the attention of the president can be sent to Zimmer at jezimmer@sbu.edu or to Ann Lehman, chief of staff in the office of the president, at alehman@sbu.edu.
Well wishes for DePerro can be shared on the university’s Facebook page.