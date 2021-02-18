OLEAN — A St. Bonaventure University administrator reported Wednesday that the university’s President Dr. Dennis DePerro remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition with his ongoing battle with COVID-19.
Tom Missel, chief communications officer for St. Bonaventure, provided an update on DePerro’s health condition as well as other news from the campus in emails to the Times Herald.
DePerro has been hospitalized in Syracuse since late December after developing pneumonia as a result of contracting the virus. Prior to contracting the illness, he had been at his second home in Syracuse after departing from campus in December for the university’s holiday break.
During DePerro’s recovery, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president of academic affairs, has temporarily assumed the day-to-day leadership of the university, which re-opened to students in late January.
As for campus updates, Missel said things are going well, so far.
“On campus, our pool testing initiative (for COVID-19) has been very successful, with a compliance rate of more than 90% for students showing up to take the test,” Missel said. “We’ve tested the entire student body once, and some already twice, and have only had five of the pools come back positive after four weeks of testing from SUNY Upstate Medical in Syracuse, which is processing the test results for us.”
Since Jan. 1, the university has had 29 students and employees test positive, with only seven active cases as of Wednesday, Missel said. He noted more data can be found on the university’s COVID webpage at https://www.sbu.edu/covid-19
Missel also provided more information on how pool testing is conducted. For starters, the testing is administered for three and a half hours every Monday on a basketball court in the Richter Center. Additional information on the testing includes the following narrative from the university:
“Pool testing … is intended to determine how much asymptomatic spread of COVID there is in a community, and at a much broader and efficient scale than conventional random surveillance testing. Each pool will contain saliva samples from a group of 12 students.
“The test itself is simple, and much less invasive than the nasal swab we’ve all come to dread. It’s just a cheek/under tongue/gum-line swab that students administer themselves. Those 12 saliva samples are then combined into one ‘pooled’ sample and packaged with all the other 12-person pool samples and sent to SUNY-Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for testing. If that pooled sample comes back positive, then that group of 12 students must quarantine for one to two days (usually one) until SUNY-Upstate determines whose saliva in the pool is positive. All the individual samples that went into a pool are also sent to SUNY-Upstate so students don’t have to retest.”
This pooling process is used, the narrative continued, “because if the 12-person pool comes back negative, then they are running a test on only one pooled sample instead of 12 individual ones. We can test more students more efficiently, and therefore get a better gauge more quickly to see if there is any COVID spread on campus.”
In addition, Missel said the high compliance rate for students taking the pool tests and filling out the daily health screenings, coupled with the low positivity rate thus far, the university has been able to relax residence hall visitation restrictions a little bit, effective as of Feb. 11.
He said standing conditions for students include the following directives:
No outside visitors allowed on campus; roommates, suitemates, apartment mates must agree to having visitors; no overnight guest/visitation allowed; and continued student participation in Daily Health Assessments and COVID Pool Testing.
He said there are also modified visitation protocols that students are required to adhere to including the following measures for off-campus housing.
In six-person apartments and townhouses, maximum occupancy is limited to 10, per New York State guidelines. In addition, safety protocols are still required and include face masks, social distancing, etc., when visiting with those not living with the student.
Missel also provided vaccination information, as it relates to staff, who are not required to share medical information or self-reporting.
“That said, we did a voluntary survey of employees last week, and 258 faculty and staff responded – that’s about 43% of our workforce,” Missel said in providing additional information on vaccinations:
Of those 258 employees, 88 said they had received at least one dose of the vaccine, you’re guaranteed to get the second dose a month after you get the first. Of the 88, 71 were faculty members. The other 17 were from the other eligibility groups: safety and security staff, health care workers, people over 65 years old, etc.
Another 27 employees were on a vaccine waiting list.
“But again, we don’t know about the other 57% of the workforce, so it’s likely more than that have been vaccinated or are on waiting lists,” Missel concluded.
