SBU athletics facilities

This rendering shows a planned addition to the Reilly Center on the St. Bonaventure University campus.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — In September, St. Bonaventure University publicly launched the largest fundraising campaign in its history — “A Bolder Bonaventure: Ignite. Inspire. Invest.” — seeking to raise $125 million by May 2025.

Part of the overall campaign is a focus on improving its athletics facilities — including the Reilly Center, which is more than 55 years old — to attract top student-athletes with facilities that "beat the competition" and compare to what might be found on a Power 5 conference campus — or at a professional sports franchise's training complex.

SBU athletics facility improvements

A rendering of planned athletic facility upgrades at St. Bonaventure University.

