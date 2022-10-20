ST. BONAVENTURE — In September, St. Bonaventure University publicly launched the largest fundraising campaign in its history — “A Bolder Bonaventure: Ignite. Inspire. Invest.” — seeking to raise $125 million by May 2025.
Part of the overall campaign is a focus on improving its athletics facilities — including the Reilly Center, which is more than 55 years old — to attract top student-athletes with facilities that "beat the competition" and compare to what might be found on a Power 5 conference campus — or at a professional sports franchise's training complex.
At the forefront of the campaign are designs for a new nearly 10,000-square-foot Athletics Performance Center and addition to and renovation of the Reilly Center, the university announced Thursday. Plans for a large "bubble"-enclosed outdoor training facility and enhancements to existing outdoor fields are also included.
In the past five years, Bona’s student-athlete population has increased by more than 100 and has greatly outgrown the department’s current weight room. Several teams with large rosters are forced to divide into smaller groups at different times, creating potential academic conflicts, or use hallways or the Reilly Center side courts for training.
Officials said the new athletics center will include space that is five times the size of the current weight room facility, allowing space for several teams to train at the same time using state-of-the-art equipment. The new facility would have an immediate impact on the 400 Bonnies student-athletes from its first day of operation.
“Every piece of the athletics pillar of the campaign has our student-athletes as the focus," said Bob Van Wicklin, vice president for university advancement. "Our goal is to ensure a strongly competitive Division I experience for them. This is an ambitious plan. The first step to making it happen is the support of our alumni and friends.”
The university did not cite a cost estimate on all the planned upgrades.
St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Joe Manhertz said the most important aspect of the campaign is that it will touch every one of the university's student-athletes.
"The landscape of college athletics is always changing, and it is an uneven playing field," he said. "This investment in our student-athletes and teams is a chance to make Bonaventure a sustainable Division I institution and allow our teams to compete at a higher level.”
Darryn Fiske, St. Bonaventure’s longtime director of strength and conditioning, said the proposed facility will "rival that of the Power 5" conferences or pro sports performance facilities.
“It will give our coaching staffs the ability to attract that next-level athlete to help compete for conference and NCAA titles," Fiske said. Every student-athlete dreams about competing on the ‘big stage.’ A facility of this nature will give us the opportunity to take our training to even higher levels than ever seen in St. Bonaventure history and help all of our current and future student-athletes achieve those dreams.”
The Athletics Performance Center will be the centerpiece of a 25,000-square-foot addition to the Reilly Center, including a new basketball practice facility accessible to both the men’s and women’s programs.
The practice facility will allow Bona’s continued competitive success in the always-challenging Atlantic 10. Including direct access to the center, the facility will house coaches’ offices and locker room areas adjacent to the new practice court.
While the basketball teams will move their locker room areas to the new building, additional Reilly Center renovations will impact each Division I team with dedicated locker room space created for each squad. The days of teams sharing locker rooms will become a thing of the past.
“At the Division I level, every team should have its own space, something to call their own,” Manhertz said. “As we looked at the renovation plans and put the puzzle pieces together, that was extremely important to us. Division I teams should not be sharing locker rooms, and this plan takes care of that.”
In addition, student-athlete support areas including sports medicine, academic support and nutrition will be renovated and expanded. Coaching staffs will also have their offices together, making them more accessible to their athletes.
“We put a focus on nutrition, the training room and our sports medicine areas to make sure the student-athletes have space to stay healthy,” Manhertz added.
Other plans for athletics include a turf field with air-supported structure, more commonly known as a “bubble.” With a field large enough to accommodate Bona’s Division I sports, as well as rugby, the planned facility will bring Bonnies teams out of the harsh Western New York winter elements and allow for year-round training.
Further, multi-purpose field additions will bring increased seating and facility upgrades to the Marra Athletics Complex. Along with a better fan experience, a press box and broadcast booth will be constructed to allow proper setup for TV crews, which will greatly improve existing ESPN+ broadcasts as well as open the door for Bonnies lacrosse and soccer teams to host conference and NCAA tournaments including national TV productions.
At McGraw-Jennings Field, Fred Handler Park is set to get a much-needed facelift as well.
Home to Bonnies baseball, renovations will bring the field up to the level of Atlantic 10 counterparts with the replacement of the turf field, the addition of spectator seating and a new press box.
Back in the Reilly Center, the tradition of Bonnies swimming and diving will be enhanced with a vision to renovate the Reilly Center pool with the replacement of ventilation, lighting and sound systems, new timing system and record boards and upgrades to locker rooms and coaches’ offices.
The most ambitious fundraising campaign in St. Bonaventure’s history will ensure a future that enriches the experience of our Bonnies long into the future.
Manhertz will be a guest on the student-run radio, WSBU 88.3 FM “The Buzz,” at 12:30 p.m. Monday to talk about Bonnies athletics as a pillar in the Bolder Bonaventure campaign. The interview will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Questions may be submitted in advance by email to The Buzz at wsbuthebuzz@gmail.com or during the program via The Buzz’s Twitter account (@wsbu). Tag the account and use #ABolderBonaventure hashtag when posting a question.