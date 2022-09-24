SBU partners with Allegany County sheriff’s to host Corrections Academy

St. Bonaventure University is partnering with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office to host a Pre-Employment Corrections Basic Training program this fall. Pictured (from left): Sgt. Craig Plaisted, Undersheriff Scott Cicirello, Sheriff Rick Whitney and Lt. Kevin Morsman, all from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office; St. Bonaventure University President Dr. Jeff Gingerich; Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Keller; criminology faculty Dr. Andrew Dombek and Dr. Samantha Gavin; and Dr. David Hilmey, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences.

 Photo provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University is partnering with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office to host a Pre-Employment Corrections Basic Training program this fall.

This is the first of a two-phase program that leads to obtaining a certificate of completion for a course equivalent to the Basic Course for Correction Officers. The course is open to both sworn corrections officers and university students.

 

