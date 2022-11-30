SBU panel discusses ‘Taking Care of Ourselves’ in post-Covid world

ST. BONAVENTURE — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many report lingering effects in the form of depression, anxiety and apartness. Covid-19 forced many young people to hide out during 18 months of arguably their most formative years.
Six panelists with different experiences and expertise gathered Tuesday in the Walsh Science Center auditorium to discuss “Taking Care of Ourselves” in a post-COVID world.
With campuses open, face masks and social distance requirements dropped, relearning social skills while re-entering college life face-to-face was stressful and intimidating. The panel, featuring Bonaventure employees, area professionals and an international motivational speaker, sought to make it OK for students to say they feel this way, let them know they are not alone and give them some tools to deal with it.
Gerry Daly has been a personal resilience facilitator for international humanitarian staff for over a decade, primarily focusing on social workers and university students since 2017. He shared with the dozens of attendees what resiliency is, the four pillars of resilience and habits people can make to build their resiliency.
“I understand that I always have the ability to bounce back when I so choose,” he explained. “If I need to take a time-out for five months, six months … because that’s what I need, that’s me being smart about resilience.”
Daly said there are four pillars of resiliency — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual — that people need in their lives and suggested habits to develop to strengthen them, in addition to getting enough sleep, cutting out drugs, reducing alcohol and eating healthy.
For physical resiliency, Daly said to work out for 30 minutes at least three times a week. For the emotional pillar, he said to volunteer. For mental strength, learn about something new every week. For the spiritual, he suggested connecting with a faith community that inspires you.
Daly also shared five “behavioral nudges” for people to take: carry a personal water bottle, have a photo of your family closeby, have a personal calendar, carry a weighed-down bag when walking and have a reminder of your home, all of which can inspire you to build resiliency.
“There has been an incredible explosion in our understanding of behavioral nudges in the last six or seven years,” he said. “What I’m trying to do here is kick-start in on the unconscious so the unconscious is working for you rather than you working for Madison Avenue.”
During his United Nations career of 32 years, Daly served in various leadership positions in a range of countries including Sudan, Malawi, Tanzania, India, Bhutan, Thailand and emergencies across Asia. Prior to the UN, he volunteered for an Irish Non-Profit in Sudan.
Joe Torreggiani, a technologist, educator, philanthropist and advocate for environmental and social justice, discussed his personal experience with mental health struggles. Despite some low points, he said having a supportive network of people has allowed him to manage his anxiety and grow his compassion.
“Our job is to water the seeds of the good and the joy inside us and try to not give light to the bad things,” he said.
Torreggiani is the co-founder of Sustainable Progress and Equality Collective, an open-learning organization that empowers individuals to be catalysts for positive change through service-learning, action research, mentorship and career training.
Nikki Medler, a social worker at Wellsville Central School District with 30 years of experience, spoke on demystifying mental health by acknowledging everyone has mental health needs and care. She said Covid-19 had a large impact on the mental health of students she worked with, and as things have returned to normal this year, it’s important to continue to take care of your mental health.
“In my work with students and their families who are struggling, I remind them that in the middle of challenging circumstances lies opportunity,” she added. “Strengthening your mental health now will help you make positive decisions in your life.”
Medler is also a proud member of BonaResponds at St. Bonaventure University and is a frequent volunteer with other community-based organizations.
Del Rey Honeycutt, the associate dean for student and community well-being at St. Bonaventure, discussed her experience with stress and anxiety during the pandemic. She said her previous career at a different university had become too much, but she found relief by taking a break and moving to a new job at St. Bonaventure, which in turn helped her regroup and begin helping others again.
“Poor mental health and the state we’re in is a public health problem, so it isn’t something that ought to be taken lightly,” she said. “We all need to help each other, support each other, recognize through connecting that someone might need support.”
Honeycutt also oversees the campus health and counseling services and engages in community outreach using a public health model for prevention and education programming.
Megan Henberger, a second-year physician assistant student at St. Bonaventure who is on clinical rotations in Western New York, shared her experiences as an EMT, disaster team member for the Red Cross and communications supervisor for FEMA's Emergency Medical Services during the pandemic. She said those weeks made her feel thrust into adulthood early and meant she couldn’t have fun anymore, but realized she couldn’t connect with family and friends, which she missed.
“Now we can spread our wings, now we can take a breath. We can have fun and claim some of that back,” she said. “I have grown tremendously, and now I’m at a greater capacity to help people and I know what I want to do with my life.”
Bother Kevin Kriso, a member of Holy Peace Friary at Mt. Irenaeus and pastoral care administrator for St. Bonaventure students, discussed isolation, addiction and hope. He shared his personal experience with the isolation that lead to addiction in his youth, adding the benefits a support system can have on each person in it.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out, and don’t be afraid to replace if there is something in your life you’re using to not feel or check out,” he said. “Turn it around, face right into it and talk to somebody.”