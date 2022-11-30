SBU panel discusses ‘Taking Care of Ourselves’ in post-Covid world

From left, Gerry Daly speaks about developing resilience as part of a panel discussion on taking care of ourselves in a post-Covid world. Other panelists were Joe Torreggiani, Br. Kevin Kriso, Del Rey Honeycutt, Megan Henberger and Nikki Medler.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many report lingering effects in the form of depression, anxiety and apartness. Covid-19 forced many young people to hide out during 18 months of arguably their most formative years.

Six panelists with different experiences and expertise gathered Tuesday in the Walsh Science Center auditorium to discuss “Taking Care of Ourselves” in a post-COVID world.

