ST. BONAVENTURE — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University presented awards to 74 student-artists whose work was showcased in the Quick Center’s annual High School Juried Art Exhibition.
In an extensive jurying process, judges selected works for the exhibition from more than 250 submissions.
The exhibition, displayed on the Quick Center’s mezzanine level, runs through Sunday, May 15. The Quick Center and all campus facilities will be closed Thursday through Monday in celebration of the Easter holiday.
A record-number 21 school districts participated in this year’s exhibition. Included were students from the New York and Pennsylvania school districts of Allegany-Limestone, Arkport, Austin, Bradford, Cassadaga Valley, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Clymer, Ellicottville, Falconer, Fillmore, Franklinville, Genesee Valley, Hornell, Kane, Olean Career and Technical Education Center, Pioneer, Portville, Salamanca, Southwestern, Wellsville and West Valley.
Winners, their families and friends were honored at an exhibition opening reception. All of the student-artists received prize packs.
Three students received Best of Show honors:
Alicia Crimmins, grade 11, Allegany-Limestone High School (art teacher: Lynzie Rinamon), for a micro pen drawing titled “Biblically Accurate Angel.”
Megan Jones, grade 10, Kane High School (art teacher: Cathy Sirianni), for an oil-on-canvas board painting titled “Cherries.”
Everett Mix, grade 12, Portville Central School (art teacher: Wendy Van Curen), for a digital piece titled “Grayscale Mix.”
Dean Whitcomb, associate director of admissions at St. Bonaventure, presented Best of Show winners with a $1,000 scholarship to attend St. Bonaventure as well as a professional artist portfolio to help advance their artistic endeavors.
Seven students were presented with Best of Category awards by Ludwig Brunner, executive director of the Quick Center, and Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. These students received a gift of professional-grade art supplies.
Best of Category award winners:
Best of Photography/Collage/Digital Art: December Cocoran, grade 12, Cassadaga Valley High School (art teacher: Nicole Shields) for a digital illustration titled “VR Painting Self-Portrait.”
Best of Drawing/Printmaking co-winners: Joseph Derck, grade 11, Fillmore Central School (art teacher: Jodi Brown) for a soft pastels drawing titled “Rocks by the Sea;” and Jaelyn Rockwell, grade 12, Salamanca High School (art teacher: Lori MacArthur) for a charcoal drawing titled “Three Rings.”
Best of Painting co-winners: Jessica Daley, grade 10, Portville Central School (art teacher: Wendy Van Curen) for an acrylic painting titled “The Stream;” and Emma Hopkins, grade 10, Fillmore Central School (art teacher: Jodi Brown) for an acrylic and craft materials work titled “Child.
Best of 3D/Sculpture/Ceramics co-winners: Amelia Maul, grade 12, Pioneer High School (art teacher: Scott Losi) for a ceramic piece titled “Quiet Mourning;” and Emily Smith, grade 12, Hornell City School District (art teacher: Thomas Elwell), for a clay piece titled “Harley Quinn.”