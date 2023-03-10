St. Bonaventure Sign

St. Bonaventure University

 Olean Times Herald file photo

ST. BONAVENTURE — Faculty promotions and the elevation of a retired professor to emeritus status have been announced by St. Bonaventure University.

Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the following promotions are effective Sept. 1, 2023:

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social