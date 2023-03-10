ST. BONAVENTURE — Faculty promotions and the elevation of a retired professor to emeritus status have been announced by St. Bonaventure University.
Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the following promotions are effective Sept. 1, 2023:
• Dr. Susan Branco was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of counselor education.
• Dr. Daniel Ellis was promoted from associate professor to professor of English.
• Dr. Alex Gillham was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of philosophy.
• Dr. Heather McDivitt was promoted from lecturer to assistant professor of philosophy.
• Dr. James Pientka was promoted from associate professor to professor of physics.
• Dr. Steven Pitt was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of history.
• Dr. Rebecca Scherer was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of counselor education.
• Dr. Scott Simpson was promoted from associate professor to professor of chemistry.
• Dr. Mark Wilson was promoted from associate professor to professor of finance.
Additionally, Dr. Diana Lawrence-Brown, professor of inclusive education in the School of Education, who retired in December, was granted professor emeritus status, effective immediately.
This is an honorary designation granted in recognition of meritorious service to the university and the professor’s field of knowledge.