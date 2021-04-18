OLEAN – Several grass-root organizations gathered at War Veterans Park in Olean Saturday afternoon in a Rally Against Hate, Racism and Insensitivity.
The event, which attracted a crowd of about 60 people, sought to promote healing within the community and bring attention to racial injustice and the recent and continuing attacks on minorities.
Organizers felt the time had come for the rally.
“With the three recent shootings in our area in the last three months and the (instances of recent) Asian hate, it was time,” said Mickey George, a co-organizer of the rally.
Members of the Regulators Riders Club, who organized last fall, were also present. Prior to, and during the rally, several members lined West State Street along the park holding signs saying “Justice for Seairra Gayton Protest Rally illegal police shooting Olean, NY.” Some members later joined in a line at the front of the crowd next to the speaker area during the presentations.
Gayton was one of two people injured in a crash in the park on March 28 following a high-speed chase involving Olean police. During the chase, a police officer identified as Patrolman Jason Baum discharged his issued firearm multiple times.
City officials turned the investigation over to the New York State Police, who have declined to disclose any information on the circumstances of the incident — much to the ire of family members and the public seeking answers amid high-profile issues of violence by police on members of minority communities.
Voices in Black Empowerment Inc.; Minorities of Western New York; Olean Supports Black Lives Matter!; and Reforming Police Encounters hosted the event, which followed COVID-19 protocols. Also in attendance was the Race and Unity Circle, joining the organizations there with a table of information and knowledgeable volunteers, as did Olean Supports Black Lives Matter. Speakers, music and refreshments were provided and non-perishable food was collected for Harvest Food Ministries.
“I’m really, really glad to see the support that came out,” said Victoria Swier, a speaker and member of Voices in Black Empowerment, better known as V.I.B.E. “… It’s good to see the community step up and support those who are trying to make this a better place.”
Two Olean residents there Saturday were Richard Vasquez, of Olean, who was in the crowd with his son, Bryce, 8.
“I want to raise him to have an open mind and to show support for Olean Supports Black Lives Matter, well, all the organizations,” Vasquez said when asked why he brought his son to the event.
Support for each other and unity were a common threads among rally-goers, many holding signs expressing sentiments like “White Silence Equals Violence.” A “Black Lives Matter” flag hung above the sound board, which was fronted with one that said “With Liberty and Justice for All.”
“I’m here to support the effort for transparency, support the effort for a united Olean, support anything that unites us,” said Daniel Gayton, who was in the crowd.
Mayor William Aiello was invited to speak, as did many of the organizers. Aiello said that Olean has always been accepting and welcoming to outsiders with a history of protecting the vulnerable.
“It’s good to be having events outside,” he said. “This is a good event to have now. Not only nationally, but statewide and down. It’s always good to talk about unity.”
Ty Malone, a longtime Olean resident agreed with Aiello.
“We want social justice — to let minorities in the area know that Olean is a welcoming and diverse place,” Malone said.
Aiello spoke to the need for unity.
“Anyone who takes their complaints to social media is trying to divide our community,” he said. “We want to work together to fix problems.”
While George said the groups have no events planned for the immediate future, he stressed that they welcome other disenfranchised groups in the area.
“I’ll work with any group, and business and any individual,” he said.