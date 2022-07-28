WELLSVILLE — “The Gift,” a documentary about the selfless sacrifice of Scio's Jason Dunham and its impact on his fellow Marines in Iraq, will be shown to the public 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the David A. Howe Library.
Dunham, a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, died in April 2004, sacrificing his life to save other members of his platoon while serving in Iraq. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2007 at a ceremony in the White House. His parents Dan and Deb Dunham, of Scio, accepted the medal from President George W. Bush.
According to the film synopsis, “The documentary is the story of Dunham and the Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. It is a story of courage sacrifice and love and how they will make a difference.
“This is the questions the Marines of Kilo Company ask themselves as they search for a purpose and gather the strength to move forward with their lives over the last 15 years.
“The story is told through present day interviews with the Dunham family as well as the Marines who served alongside Cpl. Dunham including Kelly Miller and Bill Hampton whose lives were saved by Dunham’s actions. The film focuses on the events of that day and how their lives were impacted and sometimes leading to drug and alcohol abuse, post-traumatic stress, dealing with traumatic brain injury and in some cases suicide.”
“The Gift” was directed by David C. Kniess Jr. It is produced by Vincent Vargas and Chase Peel. Josh Turnbow is the director of photography.
Dunham and his squad were providing security while a lieutenant colonel of 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, attended a meeting with local Iraqi officials in the city of Husaybah. After the meeting, Lt. Col. Matthew Lopez and his convoy headed south towards Camp Husaybah. As they pass through the Husaybah-Karabilah Triangle, they were ambushed by insurgents.
In the hectic minutes following, Dunham and other Marines rush to secure the area from insurgents. A group of vehicles is stopped and, after becoming suspicious, Dunham soon finds himself grappling with one of the drivers. As other Marines rush to help, the man Dunham is struggling with rolled a grenade from his hand.
Dunham used his Kevlar helmet in an attempt to smother the blast and was severely wounded. Evacuated to a field hospital, Dunham was then flown to an Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, before being flown to Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.
Deb and Dan Dunham met their son at Bethesda, where doctors told them that their son suffered a massive head injury, was on life-support and that he would likely die.
On April, 22, 2004, with his parents and the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Michael Hagee at his bedside, Cpl. Jason L. Dunham dies. He was 22.
On Jan. 11, 2007, Dunham was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor while a guided missile destroyer, the USS Jason Dunham, was named in his honor and christened in 2009.