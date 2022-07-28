Jason Dunham

WELLSVILLE — “The Gift,” a documentary about the selfless sacrifice of Scio's Jason Dunham and its impact on his fellow Marines in Iraq, will be shown to the public 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the David A. Howe Library.

Dunham, a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, died in April 2004, sacrificing his life to save other members of his platoon while serving in Iraq. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2007 at a ceremony in the White House. His parents Dan and Deb Dunham, of Scio, accepted the medal from President George W. Bush.

