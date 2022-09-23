Pitt-Bradford

Sarah Duke (far left) works with Dr. Richard E. McDowell, president emeritus, to unveil a sign for the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford's George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building at a groundbreaking last year. The young Duke has followed in her father’s example and become the latest generation of the Blaisdell family to support Pitt-Bradford.

 Sydney Herdle

BRADFORD, Pa. — Although her father, Paul C. Duke III, died when she was a little girl, Sarah Duke knows she takes after him in many ways.

She loves animals the way he did and owns four “bully breed” dogs. And she loves cars the way he did, too. And she loves to share what has been given to her.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social