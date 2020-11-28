OLEAN — If Santa Claus comes down Santa Claus Lane, and nobody is around to see it, do the lights still come on?
Yes. Yes, they do. Because you can’t stop the Christmas spirit — even during a pandemic.
Santa and Mrs. Claus came down Olean’s Santa Claus Lane on Friday evening to kick off the holiday season during the annual parade.
As in previous years, the couple traveled along North Union Street thanks to the ladder truck at the Olean Fire Department.
But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gathering sizes, the parade was a two-unit affair — the fire truck and an Olean Police Department cruiser.
While hundreds of viewers were directed to watch on Facebook, around two dozen viewed the procession from Lincoln Park. Passing along South Street, Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to children from the bucket, wishing them a merry Christmas, before heading back to the North Pole.
As Santa did not get out to throw the ceremonial switch this year, he had some help, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
“He had his elves out switching,” Yanetsko said.
Santa will be returning later this season to speak to the boys and girls.
While social distancing will be required, the Claus’ will visit with the children from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9, 15 and 16 at the new cottage in Lincoln Park.
Children will visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus through the windows in the cottage, rather than sit on Santa’s lap. A mailbox, created by families of the EvenStart program, is placed by Santa’s Cottage, and the jolly old elf is encouraging all children to write a letter to Santa and place it in the mailbox.
Other events are being held this weekend, Yanetsko said.
Small Business Saturday will also be held Saturday throughout the area and the Chamber will be opened 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drawings for the Shop Olean Raffle will be held at the office at 12 p.m.
In addition, Portville’s holiday lights are scheduled to be lit Saturday.