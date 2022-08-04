SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced that Saturday’s outdoor concert by Sammy Hagar & The Circle has been postponed due to illness.

“I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up today and realized that’s just not possible,” Hagar said. “My apologies to the Redheads for the inconvenience, I hope to make it up to you soon! Stay tuned.”

