Salvation Army, New Life Christian students visit area nursing homes

OLEAN — In celebrating National Salvation Army Week, Capt. Megan Moretz of The Salvation Army of Olean was joined by students from New Life Christian School Friday in visiting local nursing homes.
Moretz and about 15 students gathered at Eden Heights and The Pines to sing hymns and share gifts with their respective residents both in larger communal spaces and going door to door to visit their rooms.
Moretz said New Life Christian had reached out to The Salvation Army because students were interested in performing community service. It was only after they planned to the stops to Eden Heights and The Pines that National Salvation Army Week coincided with National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
The students ranged from eighth-graders to high school seniors and included some who come from countries in South America, Africa and Asia.
In 1954, Congress approved a joint resolution for President Dwight D. Eisenhower to proclaim a week to recognize the humanitarian efforts of The Salvation Army. Today, the organization annually serves nearly 24 million Americans in nearly 7,000 communities to address the critical impacts of poverty around the country.
Established in 1967 by AHCA, National Skilled Nursing Care Week — formerly National Nursing Home Week — celebrates the essential role that skilled nursing care centers play in providing high quality 24-hour nursing care to millions of America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.