Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

OLEAN — Along with the snow showers and red and green decorations, a sure sign of the approaching holiday season is the sound of bells ringing outside the grocery store and a Red Kettle to drop some loose change in.
In response to the needs of neighbors who face poverty, unemployment and rising expenses, The Salvation Army in Olean launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign Thursday as Captains Elisha and Megan Moretz set up the first kettle at Tops Markets on West State Street.
With a goal to serve as a reminder of the joy that comes from helping those in need, The Salvation Army is seeking funds to help people who continue to struggle across Cattaraugus County.
“This year, many local families are finding it very hard to stay afloat, and we’ve seen it firsthand in the numbers of people coming to us for help,” said Capt. Megan Moretz. “Many have never needed help before and aren’t even aware of what’s available to them.”
Locally, The Salvation Army hopes to raise $50,000 this year to help sustain the vital programs and services that help people in need in their daily struggle for survival. Every dollar raised remains in Cattaraugus County to help The Salvation Army continue to offer food, clothing and assistance to individuals and families in need in the coming year.
“It’s especially hard during the holiday season, when so many of our neighbors don’t know how they’ll have the means to provide for their families,” Moretz continued. “That’s why The Salvation Army looks to our community for their generosity: so we can show that same compassion and kindness to the less fortunate.”
The Salvation Army’s time-honored Christmas Campaign will include traditional fundraising methods such as direct mail as well as the highly visible red kettles — a holiday tradition that has served as a symbol of goodwill for more than 130 years.
From its humble beginnings as a fundraiser started by a Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco in 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States. Thousands of Salvation Army bell-ringers fan out across the country to ring bells and solicit donations to the iconic red kettles from holiday shoppers.
The first Red Kettle at Tops is accepting donations now. Beginning Nov. 25, kettles will be at other stores in the Olean area, including Big Lots, Ried’s Food Barn and Walmart — all 100% manned by volunteers.
The Captains Moretz stresses that any contribution will help, and donations of time are accepted as gratefully as donations of money. This holiday season is expected to be one of the busiest yet.
“Reaching out to those in need by volunteering to ring bells or contributing to our food pantry is a wonderful way to connect with the community, to give back, to share blessings and to be blessed in return,” said Capt. Elisha Moretz.
More than 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.
About 82 cents of every dollar raised is used to directly support those services in more than 5,000 communities nationwide.
To volunteer, this Christmas season, visit bit.ly/RingOlean or follow The Salvation Army in Olean on Facebook. For more information, call the East State Street office at (716) 372-6740.