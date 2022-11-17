Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Thursday morning at Tops on West State Street. Pictured (from left) are Josh Torrey of Cutco, Captain Elisha Moretz, Captain Megan Moretz, Tops General Manager Mark Inglese and Scott Kruse of Cutco.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Along with the snow showers and red and green decorations, a sure sign of the approaching holiday season is the sound of bells ringing outside the grocery store and a Red Kettle to drop some loose change in.

In response to the needs of neighbors who face poverty, unemployment and rising expenses, The Salvation Army in Olean launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign Thursday as Captains Elisha and Megan Moretz set up the first kettle at Tops Markets on West State Street.

