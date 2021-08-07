OLEAN — The Salvation Army in Olean welcomes its new leaders, Captains Elisha and Megan Moretz, who assumed their position in mid-July.
“We’ve both been associated with the organization our whole lives, but we’re in our sixth year of doing this full time ministry as ordained ministers,” Elisha said.
“One of the neat things about the Salvation Army is wherever you go it might be a little different, because we are here to meet the needs in the community of Olean,” Megan noted.
The Moretzes come to the city from Marietta, Ohio, their previous assignment. Before that, they were stationed in Georgetown, Ky. Salvation Army officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every three to four years.
After being in the community for several weeks, Elisha said they don’t have a specific agenda of what they want to do but rather want to see what needs there are in the community. Megan said they’ve been learning a lot about the community, getting to know people and meeting with local officials.
“We’re excited about being here in the city of Olean and getting to know people,” she added. “That’s really our job, to love God and love others.”
Megan grew up in Toronto, Canada, while Elisha Moretz originally comes from northeastern Pennsylvania. Both of their families had been involved with the Salvation Army for years, and the two met at a Salvation Army summer camp, eventually getting married about eight years ago.
From there, the Moretzes went to the Salvation Army College for Officer Training for its two-year program before their first assignment in Georgetown. They have a daughter, Alison, 4, and a son, Larry, 2.
Megan said what’s kept her going in the organization has been the focus on not only faith but putting faith into action. She said they want to assist the community in whatever way they can or point people to the right outlets for help.
“Sometimes it’s just that one step up, that little break, that little breath of air that can make all the difference,” Elisha said. “We’ve seen those cases where someone just needed someone to walk alongside them for a little bit to get up on their own, and that has been an encouragement to me.”
“Our goal here is to make the Salvation Army a safe and inviting and warm place to be where people can go and get their needs met, not only physically but spiritually as well,” Megan added.
Presently, the Moretzes are continuing some of what was already in place. After the Salvation Army Thrift Store on North Union Street closed in spring 2019, there was a misconception that the Salvation Army no longer had a presence in the community.
However, the headquarters is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon for those in need of food or hygiene products.
“If you’re struggling and just need someone to talk to, we are here for that reason, and we want to assist in any way that we can,” Megan said.
“We’re also in a pattern of trying to find as many people as possible who are invested in the town that we can take a meeting with,” Elisha said. “If there is someone who says, ‘This problem isn’t being addressed,’ that would be very helpful to us because we want to find where we can serve and have the most effect.”
Elisha said many people don’t usually think of the Salvation Army as a church, but on Sunday they hold a kids Sunday school class and an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. open to anyone. Another Bible study group is held Thursdays at 5 p.m.
“We’re here because we’re believers in Christ’s power to transform lives, and we want to bring that message to the community,” Megan added. “Love of God, love of neighbor and love of yourself.”
The Salvation Army in Olean is at 310 East State St. Call 372-6740 for more information.