OLEAN — The Salvation Army in Olean is appealing for donations of food to bolster supplies for our hungry neighbors who stop by for help.
Major Tommy Rogers, who operates the Salvation Army here with his wife, Gillian, said the headquarters at 310 E. State St. is in need of any canned, boxed or other non-perishable food donations to give to needy individuals and families.
“We did OK with the (Red Kettles over the holidays). ... Cash-wise we’re OK, but the biggest need right now is with our food pantry,” Rogers said Friday. “Our closets are getting quite empty.”
He said the needy who stop by likely receive help from other pantries in the community, but often request help when their other food sources run low.
Rogers said Olean Food Pantry had provided produce to them from the summer through the fall, and the Food Bank of Western New York provided food items, such as cereal and rice and other dried goods, but more is needed.
In addition, the ministry had received a grant from Community Action for the purchase of food, but the demand for help has been steady.
“I mean, we’re doing OK in making sure we budget so we can take care of as many people as we can,” Rogers added. “We probably help eight to 10 families a week or so. This is not a (huge amount) but when you’re running out of food it is a lot … we try to make up good-size boxes to last three days.”
Rogers said no family or individual is turned away if there is food to give. Since the onset of the pandemic, no questions have been asked of individuals who seek help due to the greater need seen in the community.
“We really just get their name and zip code,” he explained. “There is no application process … if they need food we’re going to give them food.”
Donations of food may be dropped off at the Salvation Army on East State Street by calling 372-6740 first to leave a message or set up a time for delivery.
Donations of funds may also be sent to: The Salvation Army, 310 E. State St., Olean, NY, 14760; the memo line on checks should state the funds are for food purchases. Emails may also be sent to: tommy.rogers@use.salvationarmy.org.
